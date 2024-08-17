Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Charollais sheep were first imported to the UK in 1976 and have become established as an integral part of the National flock.

Charollais rams are ideal for use on commercial flocks as the rams are very fertile and active during the normal sheep breeding season – August to December.

Howard McNabney, a commercial sheep farmer on an upland Co Antrim farm, commented that last year nearly all 400 ewes lambed in the first cycle after the use of a teaser, when the Charollais tups were put in at the start of November.

The lambs are usually easy born, given the breed character is a relatively fine boned animal with an average size head.

Strong batch of Charollais Shearling rams - typical of the breed. (Pic: Freelance)

Charollais lambs are active at birth and quick to suckle. Rams with more white hair on their head will transmit this to their offspring and this is thought to improve lamb survival in tough outdoor conditions.

Crossbred Charollais lambs are fast growing and well-muscled, leading to good financial returns as lambs grade well and have a high kill out percentage at slaughter.

The Charollais ewe should be very maternal and milks well, meaning that Charollais cross ewe lambs can make ideal flock replacements if desired.

Mark McCollum from Co Londonderry has introduced Charollais genetics into his commercial ewe flock retaining Charollais ewe lambs bred out of Texel cross Belclare.

Well muscled Charollais rams ideal for commercial lamb production. (Pic: Freelance)

He has selected Charollais rams which are twin or triplet born and reared naturally on the ewe.

There are numerous Charollais ram sales coming up over the coming weeks starting in Ballymena Mart on Bank Holiday Monday (26 August) at 6pm.