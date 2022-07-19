Charollais sheep breeders enjoy open night

Chairperson, Sheila Malcomson welcomed everyone to the event and thanked the hosts for putting their premises and their sheep at their disposal.

She also thanked Strabane Mills for their sponsorship of the Stockjudging Competition and William McAllister for acting as Judge.

Derek Fenton from Rasharkin very ably demonstrated the art of trimming sheep and offered advice to those who were keen to learn.

Breeders will be putting all their skills to the test as they get ready for their Premier Sale which takes place in Dungannon Market on Monday, 25th July. Show 9.30 Sale 12 Noon. One hundred and sixty five Head, 15 Shearlings and Senior Rams, 132 Ram Lambs and 18 Ewe Lambs will be on offer for sale.

Stock Judging Results

Seniors: 1st Liz Watson; 2nd Norman McMordie, Tommy Fenton and Ian Goudy

Junior Section: 1st Robert McLaron; 2nd Luke McLaron

1. Prize Winners in the Junior Section were Robert and Luke McLaren Photo Sales

2. Taking a break are Host Liz Mawhinney with Rosemary McAlister, Susan Goudy and Charollais Chairperson Sheila Malcomson. Photo Sales

3. Kenny Malcomson and Tommy Fenton at the Charollais Open Evening Photo Sales

4. Eddie Buckley who made the journey from County Cork to attend the Open Evening chats to host David Mawhinney Photo Sales