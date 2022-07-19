Liz Watson first in the Stock Judging Competition receives her 1st Prize Bag of Strabane Mills Sheep Meal from William McAllister, Judge. Norman McMordie, Tommy Fenton and Ian Goudy tied for 2nd place.
Charollais sheep breeders enjoy open night

The recent Charollais Sheep Open Evening hosted by Newtownards breeders David and Liz Mawhinney with Harold and Rebecca McBratney saw Charollais breeders treated to a super selection of sheep, stock judging, trimming demonstration and lovely food supplied by local gourmet caterers

By Ruth Rodgers
Tuesday, 19th July 2022, 8:52 am

Chairperson, Sheila Malcomson welcomed everyone to the event and thanked the hosts for putting their premises and their sheep at their disposal.

She also thanked Strabane Mills for their sponsorship of the Stockjudging Competition and William McAllister for acting as Judge.

Derek Fenton from Rasharkin very ably demonstrated the art of trimming sheep and offered advice to those who were keen to learn.

Breeders will be putting all their skills to the test as they get ready for their Premier Sale which takes place in Dungannon Market on Monday, 25th July. Show 9.30 Sale 12 Noon. One hundred and sixty five Head, 15 Shearlings and Senior Rams, 132 Ram Lambs and 18 Ewe Lambs will be on offer for sale.

Stock Judging Results

Seniors: 1st Liz Watson; 2nd Norman McMordie, Tommy Fenton and Ian Goudy

Junior Section: 1st Robert McLaron; 2nd Luke McLaron

Prize Winners in the Junior Section were Robert and Luke McLaren

Taking a break are Host Liz Mawhinney with Rosemary McAlister, Susan Goudy and Charollais Chairperson Sheila Malcomson.

Kenny Malcomson and Tommy Fenton at the Charollais Open Evening

Eddie Buckley who made the journey from County Cork to attend the Open Evening chats to host David Mawhinney

