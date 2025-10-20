Charting a resilient future for NI beef and lamb: Insights from Anuga 2025

A delegation from Northern Ireland, including representatives from the Livestock and Meat Commission (LMC), the Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs (DAERA), and the Ulster Farmers’ Union (UFU), recently attended Anuga 2025, one of the most prominent showcases for the international food industry, in Cologne.

The event offered a crucial opportunity to evaluate Northern Ireland’s beef and lamb position on the global stage and for our processors to strengthen relationships with both existing and prospective customers.

Livestock and Meat Commission Chairman, Joe Stewart and the organisation’s Chief Executive, Colin Smith, have recently returned from Anuga 2025 where they were joined by Minister for Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs, Andrew Muir MLA and a delegation from the Ulster Farmers’ Union.

The Anuga exhibition, held in Cologne, alternates with Paris’ Sial event on a biennial basis. Together, they represent the most prominent showcases available to the international food industry. Both events provide unique insights into what is coming down the track where sustainability, productivity and innovation are concerned. On a practical level, they help to confirm the scope and influence of the world’s leading food processing companies.

LMC Chairman, Joseph Stewart and Chief Executive Colin Smith with UFU delegation

Colin Smith explained: “The GB market currently represents approximately 80% of Northern Ireland’s beef and lamb sales outside the region. Considering UK free trade agreements negotiated post Brexit, it is essential that Northern Ireland remains well-positioned to meet export demands and maintain its market share in the GB market. This business must be protected moving forward, and the local beef and lamb industry should be equipped with the tools it requires to deliver resilience over reliance on imports. Security of supply remains a key discussion point in the red meat supply chain, and we must collectively work to address this as we look forward.”

Sustainability was central theme at Anuga, shaping both conversations and context throughout the event. Innova Market Insights highlighted key developments expected to drive the industry forward, with a clear trend emerging across all 8,000 exhibitors: sustainability is no longer an added benefit, but a prerequisite.

Further identified was the growing importance to consumers of the regionality, transparency and traceability of their food.

Colin continued: “Delivering on these challenges is something Northern Ireland is extremely well equipped to do. We have a long standing and world leading quality assurance scheme supported by a comprehensive traceability system and exceptionally high animal health and welfare standards.

L-R - Deputy First Minister of Wales, Huw Irranca Davies, DAERA Deputy Secretary, Martin McKendry, DAERA Minister Andrew Muir MLA and Scottish Cabinet Secretary for Rural Affairs, Land Reform and Islands, Mairi Gougeon.

“The culmination of these assets contributes to our unique selling position in the current market, but we must continue to move forward at pace with the rest of the world through a co-designed roadmap for strategy, success and sustainability that will lead our industry to a resilient future.”

The beef and sheep meat sector in Northern Ireland has an estimated gross annual turnover of 1.7 billion and is the largest employer within the agri-food industry, highlighting its significant contribution to the local economy.

Colin added: “The sector must continue to grow confidently and sustainably, in parallel with the demands of a growing population and the evolving expectations of consumers both at home and abroad.”

Speaking about the event, DAERA Minister Andrew Muir said: “I was delighted to attend Anuga with LMC, promoting the Northern Ireland agri-food industry to a global audience. The event provided a valuable opportunity to understand global market trends.

LMC Chairman Joseph Stewart, DAERA Minister Andrew Muir MLA and Director of International Trade at AHDB, Jonathan Eckley.

“Agriculture is at the very heart of Northern Ireland’s economy and rural fabric. I remain fully committed to working in close partnership with the agri-food industry to grasp the opportunities available for our beef and lamb as well as addressing the challenges we face together.

“Meeting with Ministers from Scotland and Wales provided an important opportunity to reflect on the progress being made across the UK in developing and implementing new farm support measures in each part of the UK.

“We have an outstanding product in Northern Ireland, which we should be proudly celebrating. We must continue to present our products with confidence on the global stage, distinguishing ourselves from competitors through our commitment to quality, integrity and sustainability.”

UFU deputy president Glenn Cuddy said: “The UFU found Anuga to be an invaluable experience, providing key insights into how beef and lamb products are being marketed and promoted globally. The event clearly demonstrated that Northern Ireland’s beef and lamb stand shoulder to shoulder with the best in the world in terms of its high quality. It also underscored the scale of the export opportunities available to our local producers.

“To seize these opportunities, it is vital that Northern Ireland farmers remain competitive on the world stage while continuing to farm sustainably. This is key to building a resilient beef and lamb sector for the generations ahead.

“The UFU welcomes the government’s ongoing commitment to supporting productive agriculture and encourages continued efforts to drive efficiency and sustainability across the industry.”