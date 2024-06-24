AN innovative local initiative aimed at connecting older people on the train has been recognised as a model of best practice by the Centre for Aging Better.

The Chat-Tea Train initiative, which started in October 2023, was led by Shona McEleney, a Social Work Assistant based at Glendermott Medical Practice. The Initiative, delivered by the Western Health and Social Care Trust (Western Trust) in partnership with the Derry GP Federation, saw over-60s taking the unique rail journey as part of Positive Ageing Month.

This week, Shona represented Derry and Strabane on the Centre for Ageing Better UK Wide Peer Call for Age Friendly Work. The Peer Call is part of the Centre for Ageing Better UK Network, a charitable foundation funded by The National Lottery Community Fund and part of the UK Government’s What Works Network, which aims to improve the design and delivery of public services.

Over 40 various Age Friendly cities and communities’ representatives from across the four nations attended the presentation, showcasing and recognising the achievements of ‘Chat-Tea Train’ in the North West.

Pauline O’Neill, Age Friendly Co-ordinator for Derry City and Strabane District Council, explained: “Locally we have many key partners from the community and voluntary sector as well as statutory partners, continuously delivering services to help build an age-friendly movement and creating age-friendly opportunities for this region to be a place to age well within.

“This was a great achievement for Shona and the Chat-Tea Train to be showcased through the Centre for Ageing Better UK Network and this model has been an interesting insight for many Age Friendly Communities across the UK to learn more.”

The Centre for Ageing Better are pioneering ways to make ageing better a reality for everyone. They aim to inspire and inform those in power to tackle the inequalities faced by older people, as well as call out and challenge ageism in all its forms.

Speaking about her involvement in the project, Shona McEleney said: “I am honoured and delighted to represent Derry and Strabane on the Centre for Ageing Better UK Wide Peer Call for Age Friendly Work.

"The Chat-Tea Train has been a hugely successful initiative which keeps getting bigger and better. The aim of these events is to help combat loneliness and isolation for our older people. There has been minimal cost as people who attend can make use of their Translink Smart Pass.

“The feedback has been incredibly positive, and the wonderful stories of new friendships and connections made is truly humbling. We hope this initiative will continue to grow and benefit people in the North West for years to come.

"We are very grateful for the support of Derry City and Strabane Council and in particular Mark Montgomery from the North West Transport Hub who has been instrumental in the success of our Chat-Tea Train events. We look forward to welcoming passengers on board future Chat-Tea Trains.”

It is envisaged another ‘Chat-Tea Train’ will take place again in October 2024 for Positive Aging Month and this will be communicated through GP practices closer to the time.