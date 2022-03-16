‘Cheaper to fly to a holiday destination than fill a tank of diesel on most tractors’

The Irish Beef and Lamb Association said it is now cheaper to fly to a far-off holiday destination than it is to fill a tank of diesel on most tractors used to cultivate and harvest food in Ireland.

The association believes an exemption, such as the fuel tax exemptions afforded to the aviation and fishing industries, would alleviate some of the current significant financial pressure on Irish primary producers as a result of increased fuel costs.

The Irish Beef and Lamb Association (IBLA) is made up of cattle and sheep farmers who are dedicated to bringing transparency in the respective supply chains and fairness for farmers in every aspect of agriculture.

The association has vowed to continue to lobby for the livelihoods of farmers and is calling on the government to “act in the best interest of primary producers in these unprecedented and difficult times”.

“We are in unprecedented times, and the road ahead is very uncertain and may be even bleaker,” a spokesperson commented.

“IBLA remains consistent in our requests for the government to act in the best interests of primary producers.

“No longer can it be expected that farmers carry an undue financial burden when producing food.

“In an industry, where it is widely recognised that primary producers are ‘price takers’, farmers simply cannot afford the agri diesel fuel at current prices.”

The spokesperson continued: “Agri diesel is essential to run the machinery, that is needed to work in fields, where farmers carry out essential work.

“We are not looking for special treatment just for farmers - just the same treatment, as received by the aviation industry or fishing industry.

“A removal of all additional charges on a litre of diesel, as is the model in place for the aviation and fishing industry, must be introduced immediately, to allow the essential work of sowing and harvesting to go ahead for the summer and autumn ahead.