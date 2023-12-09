Check your silage stocks now!

The members of the nutritional advisory team at United Feeds are encouraging all dairy and livestock farmers to check their winter silage stocks now, writes Richard Halleron.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A recent survey has confirmed that 20% of farmers are concerned they won’t have enough silage to get them through the winter.

This is only an average figure: in some areas the proportion of farmers now concerned about silage stocks could be higher than this 20% figure.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Farming Life within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The key driver for silage shortages is the exceptionally low dry matters of the forages made on many farms earlier in the year.

Kenny Watson, Coleraine with Edel Madden, United Feeds.

As a result, farmers are going through silos much quicker than had been anticipated some weeks ago.

In all these cases the strong advice from the United Feeds’ team is to investigate options now to either extend the available stock of silages through supplementing the current diet with an alternative like their “Silage Replacer Blend” or to look at purchasing additional forage that might be required over the coming months.

The option of buying alternative feeds is also available.

But in such instances farmers should thoroughly assess the real value of products, both in terms of their dry matter and nutritive values, relative to that of bought-in forage and/or additional concentrates.

A recent survey has confirmed that 20% of farmers are concerned they won’t have enough silage to get them through the winter.

Advertisement

Advertisement

In the case of United Feeds’ Silage Replacer Blend, this high-fibre blend can be fed on its own alongside a reduced amount of silage or, it can be formulated by their nutritionists into an existing blend on the farm so only one concentrate is being fed with the forage.

Silage Replacer Blend has been a popular alternative option on many farms for many years and the advice is to include it in the winter diet as early as possible for maximum effect on silage stocks.

However, dairy farmers should always be conscious to maintain a minimum level of 40% forage in the diet on a dry matter basis.

Silage quality

Recent silage analysis figures, compiled by United Feeds, have led to a re-assessment of the average quality associated with second cut silages made in Northern Ireland during 2023.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Initial analysis trends pointed to average dry matters coming in on a par with 2022 at 29.2% and ME’s averaging 10.9.

However, these figures related to silages made before the beginning of July.

Thereafter, the rain just kept on falling with the result that farmers and contractors had little or no opportunity to wilt grass effectively.

The latest figures on second cut silages from United Feeds confirm the following average trends: dry matter values have fallen to 25.3%; NDF values have increased to 52.8%; D Values have fallen to 65.1% and MEs have fallen to 10.7%.

Advertisement

Advertisement

These figures are all relative to those made available by the company at the end of October.

The reduction in dry matter values is highly significant. Within a standard dairy feeding system, it is envisaged that forage dry matter intakes should be in the region of 12kg/cow/day.

With many dry matters <20% that equates to a fresh weight intake of 60kg+.

The reality is that on many farms cows cannot physically consume these levels of silage due to the feed space allocation, palatability, or time available to eat between milkings. Consequently, overall dry matter intakes have been compromised, a factor that has a direct impact on daily milk yields, milk solids, cow condition and cow health/fertility. Heifers or freshly calved cows are typically the most vulnerable groups here.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Another figure on current silage reports that is causing concern which is being borne out on farms is that of the Ash content.

The latest United Feeds’ analysis figures for second cut silages confirm an average ash content of 9.6%.

This value points to soil contamination in many of the forages made this year.

This contamination is likely because many second cuts were made at a time when ground conditions were extremely challenging.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Soil contamination can lead to poor fermentation and a predisposition to mycotoxin growth within forages.

Focus on herd fertility is crucial

The autumn/winter dairy breeding season is well under way on some dairy units, and for others it has just kicked off.

United Feeds ruminant advisors are commenting on strong heats so far, but in many cases it’s early days to remark fully on fertility.

One trend that is evident is the commitment of many farmers to retain an adequate level of body condition on cows and heifersdespite the challenging milk price versus input costs. Generally, these herds are maintaining healthy milk solid levels along with litres, which is a good indicator of balanced nutrition overall.

Advertisement

Advertisement

However, using data from parlour/robot software or milk recordings can highlight individual animals that maybe struggling. This can help pinpoint where improvements can be made, e.g. heifers or early lactation.

Alongside the diet, locomotion and hoof health has a huge impact on fertility.

Cows need to move to eat and exhibit signs of heat. Hooves need trimmed to maintain the correct hoof angle.

There is no dietary supplement on the market that can make up for this.

Advertisement

Advertisement

With input costs high, this is something the United Feeds team feel has been compromised in some herds.

Don’t underestimate the impact lameness can have on a cow.

Effective mineral nutrition also plays a key role in driving cow fertility.

And, in this context, United Feeds confirm that a significant proportion of its customer base is now including the company’s HerdCare mineral package in rations.

It providesCopper, Zinc, Selenium and Managnese in an organicBioplex form.

Advertisement

Advertisement

As a result, thesetrace elements are absorbed more efficiently by the cow than is the case with inorganic minerals, and are more available to all the relevant target tissues.

The benefits of organic minerals and their aid in fertility are widespread. From reduced cases of metritis and retained cleansing, to reduced services per conception and hoof hardness, all of which are proven.

Dry cow management is also fundamental in determining subsequent fertility levels.

A key target is drying cows off with a body condition score in the region of 3.0 and maintaining through to calving.

Advertisement

Advertisement

It has been consistently shown that the weeks leading up to calving, and shortly after, constitute the most important period in a cow’s production cycle, from a management point of view.

There is concern that as low dry matter forages are reducing intakes in milking cows, it is likely to be the case in many dry cow diets also.

This can magnify a cow’s negative energy balance post-calving, negatively impacting milk production and fertility.

United Feeds’ pre-calver rations have been designed for a daily feed rate of 2 - 3kg/head/day.

Advertisement

Advertisement

To encourage calcium release its formulation contains limited calcium and sodium but increased magnesium and phosphorus, relative to a ‘production focussed’ concentrate.

It also contains high levels of digestible energy and crucially important minerals required by the pre-calving cow.

Farmers should avoid feeding silages that are high in potash to dry cows.

Making bespoke silages should be actively considered with this objective in mind.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Post-calving milk production and feed rates should be assessed for energy and protein requirements.

Increasing concentrate intakes post-calving is a fine balance.

Particularly if forage intakes are inadequate either in the dry period or in the milking cow diet, which we know is the case in many herds this winter.

Building up too quickly could predispose the cow to acidosis, but too slowly and the cow is producing milk from her body reserves, leading to, body condition loss, and potentially ketosis or associated fertility issues.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Maintaining herd fertility should remain an absolute priority for all dairy farmers.

It’s an approach to management that ensures cows will be consistently milking at optimal levels.

New CMR Exceeds expectations!

Just in time for the autumn calving period United Feeds launched their new Calf Milk Replacer – Advance Fortified.

The new product has been a huge success for calf rearers across Northern Ireland with demand being much higher than anticipated.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advance Fortified has been developed by United Feeds’ nutritionists with assistance from leading global researchers in the knowledge that energy intake is the biggest limiting factor in pre-weaned calf development and performance.

Therefore, having an elevated level of highly digestible fat was an essential component of its formulation.

Alongside an oil level of 22% and protein content of 23%, a selection of additives are included in Advance Fortified to support gut and respiratory tract health.

These include -

A specific Prebiotic - Inulin stimulates the growth of beneficial bacteria to positively manipulate the gut microbiota to improve gut health.

Advertisement

Advertisement

This has been shown to improve feed efficiency in calves and will also benefit calf gut health in challenging environments/circumstances.

Probiotics - The addition of live bacteria strains positively manipulates the diversity of gut microbiota. This limits pathogen invasion of the gut lumen.

Improved growth has been seen in the first two weeks of life when respiratory and digestive disorders were high, highlighting its benefit is greatest during times of high disease/stress risk.

Pulmo+ - Eucalyptus oil aids clearing of the airways, due to increasing the beat frequency of the cilia in the respiratory tract, increasing mucociliary clearance capacity and broncho-dilation. EMX includes plant extracts with Saponins and terpenoids which both attack the membrane of protozoa in the intestine and terpenoids improve integrity of the intestinal wall. Will indirectly improve nutrient absorption. Has been shown to improve daily liveweight gains of pre- and post-weaned calves and effectively control Coccidiosis and Cryptosporidiosis.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Greenline - A blend of additives that nutritionally stimulates intakes, assists in the maintenance of a healthy immune system, optimizes performance, and promotes rumen development.

The flavour link between our milk replacers and United Feeds’ ADVANCE calf starter range also promotes intakes of starter feed.

The first calves reared on Advance Fortified are now already weaned and performance has been exceptionally good.

One of the many happy customers who has made the switch to Advance Fortified this year is Coleraine farmer, Kenny Watson who runs the highly acclaimed Majestic Holstein herd.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Kenny commented: “Although we already were calving heifers down at 22-24 months, I liked the fact that Advance Fortified has covered all bases for calf nutrition within one milk replacer.

“We aim for high daily growth rates (DLWG) here and for this autumn’s group of calves reared on Advance Fortified they were fed up to 1.2kg of this skim based powder daily, so 8L/day of mixed milk.

“The calves performed great and were weaned at 67 days, at which point they were all eating over 1.5kg/day of starter nuts. After weaning we continue to feed concentrates at 3.5kg/day until the calves reach 14 weeks of age,” Kenny added.

He added: “We found that feeding the elevated level of Advance Fortified high-quality powder not only achieved top DLWG but also reduces disease incidence producing a strong healthy calf.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

United Feeds’ Ruminant Nutrition Advisors should be contacted to assist in assessing on-farm silage stocks this winter, so any required intervention can be made sooner rather than later. They will be available at the RUAS Winter Fair.