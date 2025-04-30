Cheffins sees largest vintage auction in firm’s 200-year history as sale grosses over £3.2 million

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

East Anglian-based auctioneer, Cheffins, has seen its largest vintage sale to date when over 3,500 lots went under the hammer, grossing over £3.2 million in total.

Hosted on the 25th and 26th April at Cheffins’ dedicated sale ground at Sutton, near Ely, the auction saw some of the world’s most unusual vintage vehicles, tractors, motorcycles and collectors’ items go under the hammer, at Europe’s largest sale of its type.

The sale was led by a Foden D Type timber tractor steam waggon, dating from 1928, which achieved £305,520 well over its estimate of £230,000 - £250,000. This was followed by a 1928 Sentinel ‘Super’ steam waggon, which achieved £123,280, when it was sold to a collector from Hampshire.

Among the over 400 tractors on offer, an immaculately restored 1982 County 774 saw the highest price, when it sold for £83,544.

This was followed by a New Holland TM 120 which was offered with only 88 hours from new, and which sold for £69,980.

Other high prices achieved included £63,248 for a 1977 County 1174; £62,176 for a 1991 John Deere 4755; £56,000 for a 2000 John Deere 6910 PowrQuad 50kph and £53,600 for a 1919 International Mogul 10-20.

There was also a series of collectable cars and motorcycles sold, with high prices achieved. A 2016 Subaru WRX Sti with only 124 miles from new made £48,240, and a 2002 Toyota Hilux EX made £16,080. Similarly, a rare 1939 Panther M95 motorcycle was sold for £8,064 and a 1916 BSA Model H achieved £7,840.

Tom Godsmark, director, Cheffins said: “This was Cheffins’ biggest vintage sale to date, we saw over 900 bidders registered online from across the globe, with sales to the UK, Ireland, Italy, Canada, Australia and the USA to name just a few.

“This auction goes to show the continuing interest in vintage and classic tractors and historic and collectable vehicles, with a strong contingent of new buyers in attendance looking to acquire collectors’ items either as an investment, for use or just for preservation. Cheffins is celebrating its 200-year anniversary this year, and this was a fantastic way to kick off the vintage calendar for 2025.

“We saw a number of record prices achieved through all of the sections and are now looking forward to the next vintage sale which we will be hosting in July.”

The sale took place on Friday 25th April (live and online auction for literature, models, bygones etc) on Saturday 26th April (tractors, motorcycles, automobilia, vehicles, implements etc) at the Cheffins Machinery Saleground, Sutton, near Ely, CB6 2QT. The next Cambridge vintage auction will take place on the 18th and 19th July.

For more information, please visit www.cheffins.co.uk or call Cheffins auctioneers on 01353 777767.