Cherryvalley secures Championship title amidst strong competition

The senior cow class was won by Fearn Hopscotch Monique from Cherryvalley Estate.

In what can only be described as an upbeat event, cattle exhibitors and visitors to the Show were delighted to be back at Balmoral Park.

Beef Shorthorn judging saw a packed ringside of spectators who were treated to a truly first-class performance.

Numbers were not as high as in other years, but the stakes were hotly contended as the quality in each class was exceptional.

Native Interbreed Reserve Champion in the Team of Five were Millerston Jamboree, Bushypark Cherry 1, Glebefarm Duchess Molly, Cherryvalley Pearl and Magherone Lizzy Primrose.

Judging was in the capable hands of Carolin Ivinson, who runs the prolific Sandwick herd based in Penrith.

Coming out as cream of the crop was the beautiful two-year-old in calf heifer from Cherryvalley Estate, Crumlin. Their homebred daughter of Creaga Malibu caught the eye of the judge as soon as she stepped into the ring and was described “as an excellent heifer with tremendous breed characteristics and style”.

The Cherryvalley team led by Stephen Williamson and Mervyn Robinson had a super line up of cattle forward at the show, with Cherryvalley Pearl a worthy champion on the day.

The Reserve Champion Glebefarm Duchess Molly M606 was brought out by Alfie Shaw and family, Dungannon, and is a daughter of Fearn Jumpstart.

Red ticket winner and Junior Champion is Magherone Lizzy Primrose from Chris & Emma Clarke

This eye catching roan three year old young cow was accompanied in the show ring by her smart heifer calf. This is the first year for decades that the Glebefarm prefix has shown at Balmoral, with the Shaw family earning several awards during the week.

The Junior Championship was notched up by Chris and Emma Clarke, for their beautiful yearling heifer Magherone Lizzy.

Bred by the exhibitor, this August 2020 born heifer is sired by Fearn Godfather. Glebefarm Jackie Picture Perfect was Reserve Junior.

Out if an Uppermill cow, this flashy yearly is sired by Bushypark Jumbo.

Best pair of Beef Shorthorns were Glebefarm Duchess Molly M606 and Millerston Jamboree from Alfie & James Shaw.

The young bull class was won by David Alexander with a well made son of Glencloy Callum, and out of their Smallburn Fifi cow.

Best pair of Beef Shorthorns from one exhibitor were Glebefarm Duchess Molly M606 and Millerston Jamboree from Alfie & James Shaw.

The Beef Shorthorn breed also enjoyed tremendous success in all of the Native Interbreed Championships, securing Reserve titles in the Pairs, Group of thee and team of five events.

The interest in the Beef Shorthorn breed at Balmoral Show was fantastic,

Glebefarm Jackie Picture Perfect secured the Reserve Junior Championship for the Shaw family.

Judging Results

Class 610: Cow Or Heifer, born in 2018 in calf or with calf at foot: 1st Glebefarm Duchess Molly M606 by Alfie and James Shaw (Breeder/Exhibitor); 2nd Cherryvally Kirsten OASIS by Mr Graham Duncan (Breeder: Dr Peter Fitzgerald)

Class 611: Cow, born on or before 31st December 2017 in calf or with calf at foot: 1st Fearn Hopscotch Monique by Dr Peter Fitzgerald (Breeder: John Scott and Partners); 2nd Bushypark Cherry 4TH by Alfie and James Shaw (Breeder: Johny Keane); 3rd Fearn Monique K1494 by Dr Peter Fitzgerald (Breeder: John Scott and Partners); 4th Bushypark Cherry 1ST EX94 by Alfie and James Shaw (Breeder: Johny Keane); 5th Craigfaddock Lady Annetta 22ND VG87 by David Alexander (Breeder/Exhibitor)

Class 612: Heifer, born in 2019: 1st Cherryvalley Pearl by Dr Peter Fitzgerald (Breeder/Exhibitor)

Class 613: Heifer, born on or after 1st January 2020: 1st Magherone Lizzy Primrose by Chris Clarke (Breeder/Exhibitor); 2nd Glebefarm Jackie Picture Perfect by Alfie and James Shaw (Breeder/Exhibitor)

Class 614: Bull, born on or before 31st December 2019: 1st Millerston Jamboree by Alfie and James Shaw (Breeder: The late Jack Ramsay and wife, Grace)

Abbey Autoline sponsored the Beef Shorthorn classes at Balmoral Show. Richard Henderson congratulates Mervyn Robinson on securing the breed championship with the homebred heifer Cherryvalley Pearl.

Class 615: Bull, born on or after 1st January 2020: 1st Craigfaddock Praetorian by David Alexander (Breeder/Exhibitor)

Class 616: Pair Of Animals, bona fide the property of one exhibitor: 1st Glebefarm Duchess Molly and Millerston Jamboree presented by Alfie and James Shaw: 2nd Bushypark Cherry 4TH and Bushypark Cherry 1ST EX94 presented by Alfie and James Shaw

Championship prizes

Champion and Reserve Champion Beef Shorthorn animal Presented by Abbey Autoline.

Champion: Cherryvalley Pearl by Dr Peter Fitzgerald (Breeder/Exhibitor)

Reserve Champion: Glebefarm Duchess Molly M606 by Alfie and James Shaw (Breeder/Exhibitor)

Junior Champion and Reserve Champion Beef Shorthorn animal Presented by Abbey Autoline.

Champion: Magherone Lizzy Primrose by Chris Clarke (Breeder/Exhibitor)

Reserve Champion: Glebefarm Jackie Picture Perfect by Alfie and James Shaw (Brd/Ehbt)

Reserve Champion beef breed native pair: N I Beef Shorthorn Club

Special Reserve Prize in the Beef Group Competition native breed: NI Beef Shorthorn Club

Inter Breed Team Of 5 Cattle – Reserve Native Team Beef Shorthorn Sponsored By LMC: Shaw Alfie, Dungannon Glebefarm Duchess Molly; Clarke, Mr Chris Ballymoney Magherone Lizzy Primrose; Shaw Alfie Dungannon Bushypark Cherry; Cherryvalley Farms Crumlin Cherryvalley Pearl; Shaw Alfie Dungannon Millerston Jamboree

Cherryvalley Pearl was crowned Supreme Beef Shorthorn Champion at Balmoral Show.

The Reserve Supreme award went to Glebefarm Duchess Molly M606 from Alfie & James Shaw, Dungannon

Millerston Jamboree won the Senior bull class for Alfie & James Shaw

David Alexander picked up a red ticket for his homebred bull Craigfaddock Praetorian.