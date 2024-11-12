Chestnutt Animal Feeds are official sponsors for the upcoming YFCU 95th celebration event

The Young Farmers’ Clubs of Ulster (YFCU), are celebrating 95 years with a celebration event in Glarryford Farmers’ Hall on Friday 22nd November 2024.

Kindly supported by Chestnutt Animal Feeds, this event will feature live musical entertainment by The Farmers’ Choir and guest speaker is Thoburn McCaughey, past president of the YFCU.

The event is open to everyone and is free admission, however tickets must be got prior to the event through the organisation’s website.

All donations on the night will go the wellbeing and development committee within YFCU.

Richard Beattie, president of the YFCU, extends his heartfelt gratitude to Chestnutt Animal Feeds for their kind sponsorship and welcomes members and non-members to attend the event.

