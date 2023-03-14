Chestnutt Animal Feeds sponsors upcoming Dungannon Dairy Sale
Catalogues are available for the monthly Dungannon Dairy Sale which will be held on Thursday 23 March starting at 11.30am.
Taking place at Dungannon Farmers’ Mart, the event is generously sponsored by Chestnutt Animal Feeds, a family run mill based in County Antrim.
The upcoming sale has attracted an entry of 50 fresh calved heifers and cows, and 24 heifer calves.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Auctioneer Michael Taaffe has confirmed that the following herds are featured in the catalogue - Ardgonnell, Burnhill, Castletru, Clandeboye, Crannon, Drumgoon, Drumard, Happy, Simlahill, Topstall and Relough.
They are daughters of top AI sires including Haniko, King Doc, Sassafras, Alta Zarek, Alta Monson, Alta Lawson, Luster-P, Frazzled FYI and Denovo Outlay.
Rounding off the sale is a selection of heifer calves – 10 heifer calves from the Ards Herd of Wilson and Andrew Patton, and 14 from the Burnhill Herd of J and C Weir, Waringstown.
Advertisement
Advertisement
The calves were born between October 2022 and January 2023.
They are sired by Lambda, Eifle, Atrium, Rubels-Red, Sedona and Flowrider.
To view the catalogue online visit www.taaffeauctions.com
You can also access the catalogue via a link on the Holstein Northern Ireland and Taaffe Auction Facebook pages.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Online bidding will be available from LSL Auctions.
Download the app, or log on to www.livestock-live.com
Contact Taaffe Auctions for online bidding approval prior to the sale.