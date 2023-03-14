Chestnutt Animal Feeds sponsors upcoming Dungannon Dairy Sale

Taking place at Dungannon Farmers’ Mart, the event is generously sponsored by Chestnutt Animal Feeds, a family run mill based in County Antrim.

The upcoming sale has attracted an entry of 50 fresh calved heifers and cows, and 24 heifer calves.

Auctioneer Michael Taaffe has confirmed that the following herds are featured in the catalogue - Ardgonnell, Burnhill, Castletru, Clandeboye, Crannon, Drumgoon, Drumard, Happy, Simlahill, Topstall and Relough.

Discussing plans for the Dungannon Dairy Sale on Thursday 23rd March are sponsor Aaron Jones, centre, Chestnutt Animal Feeds; with Holstein NI committee member Jonny Matthews, and club secretary John Martin. Photograph: Columba O'Hare/ Newry.ie

They are daughters of top AI sires including Haniko, King Doc, Sassafras, Alta Zarek, Alta Monson, Alta Lawson, Luster-P, Frazzled FYI and Denovo Outlay.

Rounding off the sale is a selection of heifer calves – 10 heifer calves from the Ards Herd of Wilson and Andrew Patton, and 14 from the Burnhill Herd of J and C Weir, Waringstown.

The calves were born between October 2022 and January 2023.

They are sired by Lambda, Eifle, Atrium, Rubels-Red, Sedona and Flowrider.

To view the catalogue online visit www.taaffeauctions.com

You can also access the catalogue via a link on the Holstein Northern Ireland and Taaffe Auction Facebook pages.

Online bidding will be available from LSL Auctions.

Download the app, or log on to www.livestock-live.com