Chestnutt’s Farm gears up for World Milk Day

William and Alison Chestnutt are gearing up for World Milk Day.

The new Biscoff and Honeycomb flavours are set to whet the appetites of customers, who currently travel across the province to snap up fresh milk from the farm’s quirky outdoor vending machine.

Sold in 250ml or one litre glass bottles, the shakes are proving to be a hit with all ages, as the reusable bottles not only reduce plastic use, but gives children a novel way to enjoy delicious fresh milk and also older customers like to reminisce when they were children and drank fresh milk in this way.

Farm owner William Chestnutt is a fourth-generation dairy farmer and his wife Alison has an extensive background within the food industry. They have enjoyed phenomenal success with the Milk Hut since it opened to the public in July 2020 and the duo are constantly evolving to incorporate the exciting marketing and business opportunities it has created.

Alison Chestnutt said: “World Milk Day is the perfect time for us to launch new milkshake flavours as we want to get people drinking as much fresh milk as possible! We have many repeat customers who tell us they prefer the taste and richness of our milk over anything they have tried before. Also, as we are a farm with 260 dairy cows we are keen to share the strong connection between farming and where their food comes from.”