Another successful sale as customers continue to value these top quality commercially reared pedigree animals.

Buyers were out in force and competing to get one of the Clougher bulls.

First in the ring certainly lived up to his name of Superman with many describing him as the best Aberdeen Angus bull they had ever seen.

Bushmills Simon

He went on to sell for £7,560 to Norman McBurney and is away to work with his suckler herd in Scotland.

This bull was described by Victor as a real meat machine.

Next in the ring was Clougher Evan, making £5,250 to Messrs Thompson, Culmore, Londonderry.

Consistency was the name of the game in the bull sales with these good topped shapely Aberdeen Angus, who all had worked going down a treat.

Corlismore Superman stock bull

Next to sell at £4,830 was Clougher Elvis, to local man N Fleming for his suckler herd in Bushmills.

Lord Timmy went further making £4,410 selling to C McFarland, Beragh, Omagh.

Buying his second Aberdeen Angus bull for £4,200 having been pleased with the temperament and progeny of his first Clougher bull in his dairy herd was R J McConaghy, Kilraughts, Ballymoney.

That brought us to Clougher Eden going to the suckler herd of C Battersby, Bushmills making £5,040.

Bushmills Solskjaer

Next going to a dairy herd was Clougher Elijah making £5,460 to A Doran, Castlecaulfield.

Last of the Aberdeen Angus was Clougher Elmer going to M Millar, Coleraine for £2,940.

Bargain of the day came in the form of the British Blue bull Clougher Rambo, selling for £3,150 to A Kennedy, Ardglass, Downpatrick.

Leading the Charolais was the much-admired stock bull Crossane4 Oscar, selling for £4,620 to A and C Carmichael, Dungiven. Bushmills Samson, a son of Oscar made £3,990 going to N Graham, Hillsborough.

Next Bushmills Sharpshooter full brother to last years top price sold for £4,200 going to N and L Booth, Bushmills.

A carbon copy of Sharpshooter Bushmills Sheagh again by the easy calving Ellerton Independent sold for £4,200 to R J Sloan, Kilrea.

Making £4,515 and going all the way to Castlewellan to J Mooney was Bushmills Solskjaer who was one of the favourites by Oscar.

Making similar money at £4,200 going to R. Edgar, Downpatrick was Bushmills Simon and a similar bull Bushmills Seth sold to S McAuley, Ballymoney for £3,900.

Buyers kept commenting on the quality and consisting of this string of bulls.

Bringing up the rear was the growthy bull Bushmills Sultan making £3,045 to J Sayers, Donemana, with the last bull to sell Bushmills Stan making £3,150 to A Bellingham, Ballymoney.

With 100% clearance Victor and David were very happy with their sale and wish their customers all the best as these bulls go to work.

God willing the sale will return next year.

