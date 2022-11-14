Holstein UK was formed in 1999 from the merger of the Holstein Friesian Society and the British Holstein Society. The Society registers all pedigree Holstein and British Friesian cattle in the UK.

Melanie joined Holstein UK in 2017 as Company Secretary and Chief Finance Officer. Her career before Holstein UK spanned a range of sectors and disciplines, with extensive experience in the operational aspect of businesses in particular the charity sector. She is a CIPFA qualified chartered accountant with 30 years’ accounting experience and specialist skills in public sector, education and charity accounting.

Over the past five years, Melanie and Sue Cope implemented a wide range of initiatives and processes to future-proof the group and take it forward. Melanie will oversee the management of the Holstein UK Group which includes the charity, Holstein UK, and two subsidiary companies, the Cattle Information Service (CIS) and the National Bovine Data Centre (NBDC).

The Holstein UK Group is delighted to announce the appointment of Melanie Harmitt as the company’s new Chief Executive Officer.

In addition to working with the management teams, Melanie will support the Board of Trustees to establish and deliver the five-year strategy to ensure Holstein UK Group are at the forefront of the dairy industry through the provision of products, services and advice that inform and support the industry.

Michael Smale, Chairman of Holstein UK, commented: “On behalf of the trustees we are delighted that Melanie accepted the position of CEO. Melanie’s experience of how the business operates and the charity sector is of tremendous importance to delivering efficiency, advancement, and competitiveness to the Holstein Group.

“The appointment continues the stability that has been brought to the group over the past five years and we are very confident that Melanie will deliver the strategic objectives.”

Melanie Harmitt, Chief Executive Officer, added: “I am proud that the trustees recognise the work that myself and Sue Cope delivered to take the group forward. I am honoured to have been given the opportunity to continue Sue’s legacy and look forward to delivering the objectives.

Advertisement