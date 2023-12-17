A delegation of Chinese food safety experts from Shanghai Academy of Agricultural Sciences (SAAS) visited Agri-Food and Biosciences Institute (AFBI) on Nov 29, 2023.

The delegation was led by Professor Zhao, Zhihui, Vice President of SAAS. The purpose of the visit was to renew and deepen collaboration and research links between SAAS and AFBI.

Dr Alastair Douglas, Director of AFBI Veterinary Sciences Division (VSD), welcomed the visitors to AFBI Stormont. Both sides introduced main research areas in food safety and discussed potential opportunities for research cooperation and the exchange of staff and postgraduate students and approaches to deepen the cooperation. After the meeting delegates toured the chemical surveillance and analytical laboratory in AFBI VSD.

This visit of high level delegates from SAAS also included Zhu Jing (Division Chief), Song Weiguo (Director, Institute for Agro-food Standard and Testing Technology (ASTT)), Yang Junhua (Associate professor, ASTT) and Liu Chengbin (Assistant professor, ASTT).

Pictured back row (L-R) Dr C Liu, Dr Z Wu, Dr A Douglas and Dr J Yang and the front row (L-R) Ms J Zhu, Dr Z Zhao and Dr W Song. (Pic: Cliff Mason)