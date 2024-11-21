Chloe Ferris appointed as commercial director at Down Royal Racecourse

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Down Royal Racecourse is delighted to announce the appointment of Chloe Ferris as its new commercial director.

Get the latest Horse Week news direct to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Farming Life within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

With an impressive career spanning over 15 years, Chloe brings a wealth of experience to the team.

She has held key roles in developing and executing strategic growth plans across various industries, excelling in brand development and cultivating strong customer and stakeholder relationships.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Speaking about her new role, Chloe said: “I am truly excited to embark on my new role as commercial director at Down Royal Racecourse.

Down Royal Racecourse has announced the appointment of Chloe Ferris as its new commercial director

“This is an iconic venue with proud heritage, and I look forward to not only growing the business and brand but also enhancing the overall Down Royal experience for all visitors and racing enthusiasts.”

Emma Meehan, chief executive officer at Down Royal, said: “We are thrilled to welcome Chloe to the team. Her extensive experience and passion for delivering results, makes her the perfect fit for this role.

“We are confident that Chloe will play a pivotal role in elevating the commercial success of Down Royal and driving its future growth.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

As commercial director, Chloe will oversee all aspects of Down Royal Racecourse’s commercial operations, including sponsorship development, partnerships, and brand positioning.

Her appointment marks an exciting new chapter for Down Royal as it continues to solidify its position as one of Northern Ireland’s premier racing venues.