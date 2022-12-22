Beef cows sold to 284p for a Belgian Blue 800kg at £2272, Friesian cows sold to 175p for 800kg at £1400 and 310kg at £1592, heifers to 520kg at £1404, 580kg at £1566. Beef bullocks to 301p 760kg at £2287 and Friesian bullocks to 222p 620kg at £1376.

Beef cows

JB McClean, Bushmills Belgian Blue 800kg £2272 (284p) A Doyle, Downpatrick Charolais 800kg £2208 (276) J Doyle, Limousin 780kg £2129 (273p) A Doyle, Limousin 780kg £2113 (271p) W Hopes, Ballywalter Limousin 830kg £2232 (269p) J Doyle, Blonde d'Aquitaine 720kg £1800 (250p) M and F Speers, Cullybackey Limousin 650kg £1605 (247p) R McIlveen, Connor Charolais 700kg £1722 (246p) JF Savage and Partners Limousin 780kg £1911 (245) Mrs Cherry, Templepatrick Speckled Park 710kg £1739 (245p) A Ferguson, Belgian Blue 790kg £1927 (244p) JF Savage and Partners Belgian Blue 740kg £1724 (233p) H McAllister, Aghadowey Limousin 590kg £1351 (229p) JF Savage and Partners Limousin 820kg £1877 (229p) JF Savage and Partners Charolais 630kg £1442 (229p) and A Doyle, Limousin 670kg £1527 (228p).

Ballymena Livestock Mart

Friesian bullocks

RJ McLean, Straid 800kg £1400 (175p) WEJ Young, 910kg £1592 (175p) WJ Thompson, 560kg £957 (171) T and J Mackey 650kg £1072 (165p) J Mackey, Ballyclare 670kg £1098 (164) D Wharry, Glenarm 780kg £1271 (163p) M McAllister, Glenavy 720kg £1173 (163) RJ McClean, Straid 720kg £1166 (162p) T and J Mackey, 700kg £1127 (161p) RJ McClean, 560kg £896 (160p) M McAllister, Glenavy 780kg £1224 (157) C Logan, Broughshane 600kg £942 (157p) G Forsythe, Cloughmills 650kg £1014 (156p) RJ McClean, 840kg £1310 (156p) RJ McClean, 600kg £936 (156p) and M McAllister, Glenavy 620kg £961 (155p).

Beef heifers

JF Savage and Partners, Charolais 520kg £1404 (270p) JF Savage and Partners, Limousin 580kg £1566 (270p) JF Savage and Partners, Limousin 610kg £1634 (268) JF Savage and Partners, Limousin 630kg Limousin 630kg £1675 (266p) JF Savage and Partners, Limousin 590kg £1545 (262p) JF Savage and Partners, Limousin 500kg £1300 (260p) G Martin, Broughshane Charolais 650kg £1670 (257p) M and F Speers, Cullybackey Limousin 710kg £1775 (250) T Strange, Stabiliser 550kg £1375 (250p) G Martin, Charolais 580kg £1432 (247) MNH Steele, Belgian Blue 630kg £1556 (247p) C McAllister, Moorefield Stabiliser 620kg £1519 (245p) P and G O’Rawe, Clough Hereford 630kg £1543 (245p) and M N H Steele, Ballynease Belgian Blue 650kg £1586 (244p).

Beef bullocks

C Reid, Aghalee Charolais 760kg £2287 (301p) C Reid, Charolais 760kg £2264 (298p) C Reid, Blonde d'Aquitaine 700kg £2086 (298p) D Grimes, Simmental 730kg £2146 (294p) C Reid, Limousin 760kg £2234 (294) C Reid, Charolais 770kg £2256 (293) A Houston, Lisburn Limousin 720kg £2059 (286p) JF Savage and Partners, Limousin 700kg £1988 (284) D Grimes, Charolais 750kg £2130 (284p) S Johnston, Dromore Limousin 720kg £1994 (277p) C Reid, Limousin 710kg £1966 (277p) A Houston, Lisburn Limousin 710kg £1959 (276) JF Savage, Limousin 700kg £1876 (268p) JF Savage and Partners, Limousin 640kg £1715 (268p) and J Doole, Toomebridge Charolais 720kg £1929 (268p).

Top per head

C Reid, Charolais 760kg £2287, C Reid, Charolais 760kg £2264, C Reid, Charolais 770kg £2256, C Reiid, Limousin 760kg £2234, N McKeague, Ballycastle Charolais 820kg £2173, F McAuley, Toomebridge Limousin 900kg £2160, D Grimes, Simmental 730kg £2146, D Grimes, Charolais 750kg £2130, C Reid, Blonde d'Aquitaine 700kg £2086, A Houston, Lisburn 720kg £2059, S Johnston, Limousin 720kg £1994, JF Savage and Partners Limousin 700kg £1988, N Jamison, Ballymena Fleckvieh 820kg £1968, C Reid, Limousin 710kg £1966, A Houston, Limousin 710kg £1959 and N Jamison, Ballymena Fleckvieh 800kg £1944.

Friesian bullocks

M Wallace, Dunloy 620kg £1376, M Wallace, 690kg £1518 and G Rowney, Ballyclare 660kg £1399 (212p).

Friday 16th December 2022

A good entry of 38 dairy cattle met excellent demand selling to £3520 for a choice calved heifer from P Tinsley, Dromore.

P Tinsley, Dromore, Friesian £3520, W G Johnston, Belfast, Holstein £3350 x 3, David and Mrs M McGregor, Antrim, Holstein £3250, G Walker, Dromore, Friesian £2980, G Walker, Dromore, Friesian £2950, P Tinsley, Dromore, Friesian £2920, David and Mrs M McGregor, Antrim, Holstein £2880, Alan McNair, Ballyclare, Friesian £2620, George Forsythe, Cloughmills, Holstein £2580, P Connolly, Armoy, Holstein £2550, W G Johnston, Belfast, Holstein £2550, P Connolly, Armoy, Holstein £2500, P Tinsley, Dromore, Friesian £2480, N G Chambers, Moneyrea, Friesian £2350, S Dunlop, Crumlin, Holstein £2250, S Dunlop, Crumlin, Holstein £2150, W G Johnston, Belfast, Holstein £2150 and P Tinsley, Dromore, Friesian £2000.

Bulls

M Clements, Ballyronan Aberdeen Angus £3100, £3100, £3000, £2700, £2400.

Suckler cows

D Barclay, Desertmartin Limousin and bull calf £1580, S McClenaghan, Antrim Swi and heifer calf £1500, R Pollock, Glenavy Simmental in calf £1360, M Rea, Nutt's Corner Aberdeen Angus in calf £1350, R Pollock, Glenavy Speckled Park in calf £1230 and C and R Brown, Whitechurch Aberdeen Angus and heifer calf £1180.

A very large entry of 323 lots in the calf ring sold to £610 for a three month old Belgian Blue bul. Heifers calves to £430 for a partly reared Aberdeen Angus.

Bull calves

F and S Hill, Randalstown Belgian Blue £610, F and S Hill, Belgian Blue £590, F and S Hill, Belgian Blue £540, F and S Hill, Belgian Blue £470, F and S Hill, Belgian Blue £460, I and M Paisley Fleckvieh £450, F and S Hill, Belgian Blue £430, S Brennan, Abondance £410, G McCammond, Larne Belgian Blue £410, I and M Paisley, Fleckvieh £410, S Brennan, Larne Belgian Blue £400, RJ A Wright, Lisburn Abondance £385, A McBurney, Belgian Blue £380 and J Patterson, Carrickfergus Hereford £360.

Heifer calves

RJ and JA Wright, Lisburn Abondance £430, F and S Hill, Belgian Blue £410, D Hanna, Ballymena Limousin £390, F and S Hill, Belgian Blue £385, W Jackson, Ballynure Sho £380, FC Patterson, Broughshane Abondance £335, FC Patterson, Abondance £335, RJ and JA Wright, Abondance £320, RJ and JA Wright, Abondance £320, RJ and JA Wright, Abondance £320, RJ and JA Wright Abondance £320, D Jones, Belgian Blue £300, I Montgomery, Glenwherry Belgian Blue £300, F and S Hill, Belgian Blue £300 and JE Adamson, Ballyclare Abondance £300.

Friesian

J Maybin, Kells £215, G Patton, Stranocum £175, S McClenaghan, Antrim £155, J Patterson, Carrickfergus £150, S McClenaghan, Antrim £145, G Patton, Stranocum £135 x3, M Doherty, Kilrea £120, P Smyth, Broughshane £115, G Patton £100 and J Mulholland, Toomebridge £100.

Weanlings

An entry of 150 weanlings in Ballymena resulted in another great trade. Bullocks sold to £800 over for a Limousin 340kg at £1140 offered by M Warwick, Antrim. Heifers sold to £680 over for a Charolais 470kg at £1715 presented by F Hilton, Ballymena.

Bullocks

Up to 300kg

L Crawford, Aghalee Belgian Blue 270kg £860 (318), local farmer Limousin 250kg £790 (316), P Brankin, Aghalee Simmental 280kg £880 (314), local farmer Charolais 270kg £830 (307), local farmer Limousin 290kg £890 (306), local farmer Limousin 250kg £760 (304), P Brankin, Aghalee Charolais 300kg £890 (296), W D Marshall, Clough Charolais 280kg £830 (296), P Brankin, Aghalee Simmental 230kg £680 (295), L O’Neill, Ahoghill Hereford 300kg £850 (283), P Brankin Simmental 220kg £620 (281), P Brankin Blonde d'Aquitaine 270kg £740 (274), P Brankin Simmental 230kg £630 (273), P Brankin Simmental 230kg £620 (269), M McClelland, Larne Blonde d'Aquitaine 220kg £590 (268) and D Steele, Glenavy Aberdeen Angus 280kg £750 (267).

301-400kg

M Warwick, Antrim Limousin 310kg £1040 (335), Limousin 340kg £1140 (335), H Hall, Newtownabbey Charolais 340kg £1110 (326), L O’Neill, Ahoghill Parthenais 330kg £1030 (312), H Hall, Newtownabbey Charolais 350kg £1080 (308), M Warwick, Antrim Limousin 340kg £1040 (305), H Hall, Newtownabbey Charolais 350kg £1040 (297), M Warwick, Antrim Limousin 340kg £990 (291), P Brankin, Aghalee Blonde d'Aquitaine 310kg £890 (287), local farmer Limousin 320kg £900 (281), S Wallace, Aldergrove Belgian Blue 390kg £1080 (276), local farmer Charolais 350kg £960 (274), L O’Neill, Ahoghill Hereford 330kg £890 (269), A Russell, Templepatrick Charolais 370kg £980 (264) and A Christie, Ballymoney Limousin 340kg £900 (264), Limousin 320kg £845 (264).

401kg plus

A Russell, Templepatrick Charolais 430kg £1080 (251), A Christie, Ballymoney Charolais 430kg £1030 (239), A Russell, Templepatrick Charolais 430kg £980 (227) and C McErlean, Portglenone Hereford 450kg £1025 (227).

Heifers

Up to 300kg

M McClelland, Larne Blonde d'Aquitaine 210kg £740 (352), P and J O’Kane, Carnlough Charolais 230kg £750 (326), L O’Neill, Ahoghill Hereford 290kg £890 (306), M McClelland, Larne Charolais 230kg £705 (306), P and J O’Kane, Carnlough Limousin 230kg £680 (295), Charolais 220kg £650 (295), M Wright, Carnlough Charolais 270kg £790 (292), P and J O’Kane, Carnlough Charolais 210kg £610 (290), Charolais 270kg £780 (288), Charolais 270kg £770 (285), M McClelland Blonde d'Aquitaine 260kg £710 (273), P and J O’Kane Charolais 250kg £680 (272), M McClelland Charolais 260kg £700 (269), P and J O’Kane Charolais 300kg £780 (260), K Beattie, Finvoy Charolais 260kg £670 (257) and P and J O’Kane Charolais 280kg £720 (257).

301kg plus

H Hall, Newtownabbey Charolais 330kg £990 (300), local farmer Limousin 310kg £890 (287), H Hall Limousin 320kg £890 (278), Charolais 340kg £940 (276), local farmer Limousin 340kg £930 (273), Blonde d'Aquitaine 370kg £1000 (270), H Hall Limousin 330kg £880 (266), Limousin 380kg £1000 (263), Charolais 360kg £930 (258), local farmer Blonde d'Aquitaine 350kg £900 (257), H Hall Limousin 350kg £870 (248), K Beattie, Finvoy Charolais 310kg £765 (246), F O’Hara, Ballymena Simmental 340kg £830 (244), Limousin 340kg £830 (244), Limousin 340kg £830 (244) and F Hilton, Ballymena 470kg £1150 (244).

Monday 19th December 2022: A seasonal show of sheep in Ballymena on Monday evening resulted in a great trade. Ewes and lambs sold to £330, springers to £230. Ewe lambs to £121 and store lambs to £94.

Ewe and lambs

K O’Donnell, Muckamore 2 Dorset and 4 lambs £330, K O’Donnell, Dorset and 2 lambs £320, K O’Donnell, Dorset and 2 lambs £300, A Moulding, Carrickfergus Spo £290, B Stirling, Ballymena Dorset and 3 lambs £265, GJ Eaton, Cullybackey Cro and 2 lambs £230, J Gibson, Banger Zwartble £218, J Black, Carnlough 3 Dorset and 5 lambs £215, J Black, 4 Dorset and 6 lambs £210 and J Black, 3 Dorset and 5 lambs £205.

Breeders

E Gillan, Ballymena 4 Dorset ewes in lamb £230, E Gillan, 5 Dorset ewes in lamb £205, E Gillan, 6 Dorset ewes in lamb £195, E Gillan, 5 Dorset ewes in lamb £175, D McKillop, Cushendall 4 Mule in lamb £170, E Gillan, 6 Dorset in lamb £170, J Irvine, Carrickfergus 1 Spo in lamb £162 and D McKillop, Cushendall 4 Mule in lamb £162.

Store lambs

S Loughery, Limavady 3 Texel £94, C Nicholl, Eas £91, S Elliot, Ballymoney Cro £91, G Wilson, Glenarm 10 Suffolk £87.50, W Jones, 47 Texel £85.50, E McAtamney, 15 Charolais £79.50, D Park, 2 Eas £79 and E McAtamney, 17 Charolais £78.50.

Ewe lambs

C Patterson, Broughshane 2 Jac £121, P McAuley, Ballymena 3 Dorset £120, P McAuley, 1 Dorset £120, P McAuley, 4 Dorset £120 and C Patterson, 2 Jac £105.

Tuesday 20th December 2022: 130 store cattle in Ballymena resulted in a super trade. Bullocks sold to £1110 over for an Aberdeen Angus 600kg at £1710 presented by E McCloskey, Dungiven. Heifers sold to £760 over for a Limousin 530kg at £1290 offered by Ballymena farmer.

Heifers

0kg to 500kg

K Minford, Crumlin Limousin 430kg £1140 (265) K Minford, Limousin 420kg £1110 (264) K Minford, Limousin 440kg £1150 (261) GA Fleming, Templepatrick Limousin 430kg £1120 (260) GA Fleming, Charolais 480kg £1250 (260) J Rainey, Crumlin Limousin 310kg £800 (258) K Minford, Limousin 430kg £1100 (255) local farmer, Limousin 420kg £1060 (252), Limousin 270kg £680 (251) DJ Moore, Ballyclare Charolais 450kg £1130 (251) local farmer, Charolais 370kg £910 (246) DJ Moore, Ballyclare Charolais 480kg £1170 (243) DJ Moore, Charolais 430kg £1040 (241) and local farmer, 3 Belgian Blue 280kg £670 (239).

501kg plus

local farmer Limousin 530kg £1290 (243) A McCullen, Newtownabbey Charolais 520kg £1190 (228) A McMullen, Charolais 560kg £1270 (226) A McMullen, Limousin 520kg £1115 (214) and GA Fleming, Templepatrick Stabiliser 600kg £1255 (209).

Bullocks

0kg to 500kg

D Millar, Aughafatten Belgian Blue 410kg £1150 (280) J Rainey, Crumlin Limousin 360kg £1000 (277) J Rainey, Limousin 350kg £930 (265) local farmer, Limousin 440kg £1110 (252) D Millar, Aughafatten Abondance 440kg £1100 (250) J Rainey, Limousin 320kg £800 (250) D Millar, Belgian Blue 420kg £1040 (247) local farmer, Limousin 500kg £1235 (247) local farmer, Charolais 430kg £1030 (239) P Irwin, Broughshane Abondance 410kg £980 (239) local farmer, Limousin 450kg £1075 (238) S Hoy, Cullybackey Limousin 380kg £880 (231) local farmer, Charolais 430kg £995 (231) S Hoy, Limousin 350kg £800 (228) S Hoy, Limousin 340kg £750 (220) and A McCullen, Belgian Blue 470kg £1030 (219).

501kg plus

HG Kennedy, Cullybackey Charolais 530kg £1540 (290) E McCloskey, Dungiven Abondance 600kg £1710 (285) E McCloskey, Abondance 550kg £1510 (274) HG Kennedy, Charolais 600kg £1640 (273) E McCloskey, Abondance 570kg £1550 (271) E McCloskey, Abondance 570kg £1540 (270) E McCloskey, Abondance 530kg £1430 (269) E McCloskey, Abondance 600kg £1610 (268) E McCloskey, Abondance 530kg £1410 (266) HG Kennedy, Charolais 540kg £1400 (259) HG Kennedy, Limousin 530kg £1330 (250) HG Kennedy, Charolais 530kg £1330 (250) GA Fleming, Limousin 540kg £1300 (240) local farmer, Limousin 580kg £1390 (239) local farmer, Hereford 560kg £1260 (225) and A McCullen, Fleckvieh 540kg £1170 (216).

Wednesday 21st December 2022

An entry of 2053 sheep at the final sheep sale of 2022 resulted in another slightly sharper trade.

Fat lambs sold to 545p for a pen of mules 21kg at £114.50 from J Mills, Kilwaughter and to a top per head of £127.50 for 4 Texels offered by H Alexander, Glenarm.

Fat ewes sold to £194.

Fat lambs, 1803

Top per kg

J Mills, Kilwaughter 5 Texel 21kg £114.50 (545) C McKeefry, Garvagh 1 Texel 21.5kg £115 (534) G Martin, Broughshane 16 Texel 23kg £122 (530) A White, Kells 6 Texel 21.5kg £114 (530) MJ King, Cushendall 1 Texel 21kg £110 (523) S McCambridge, Ballycastle 5 Suffolk 21kg £109.50 (521) J Lowe, Cookstown 7 Texel 20.5kg £106.50 (519) M Robinson, Larne 5 Dorset 22kg £114 (518) R Davison, Broughshane 15 Texel 20.5kg £106 (517) N Houston, Moorfields 21 Texel 22.5kg £115.50 (513) I Hall, Glenarm 6 Charolais 23kg £118 (513) I Montgomery, Glenwherry 27 Texel 22.5kg £115 (511) J A McQuiston, Ballymoney 45 Texel 20.5kg £104.50 (509) WD Marshall, Clough 7 Suffolk 21kg £107 (509) A Wharry, Glenarm 9 Suffolk 21kg £107 (509) and A White, Kells 2 Cro 21kg £107 (509).

Top per head

H Alexander, Glenarm 4 Texel 28kg £127.50, McAuley Bros, Glenarm 31 Texel 29kg £126, S White, Cloughmills, 2 Texel 31kg £125, J McIlrath, Ballymena 26 Tec 25.5kg £124.50, A Boyd, Cullybackey 1 Texel 26kg £124, B Gardiner, Ballymena 5 Texel 25.5kg £124, J McAuley, Ballynure 15 Crossbred 25.5kg £123, R Hood, Broughshane 17 Texel 25kg £122.50, J Loughridge, Armoy 2 Texel 25kg £122.50, G Martin, Broughshane 16 Texel 23kg £122, J Gilliland, Muckamore 31 Suffolk 25kg £122, 1 Suffolk 25kg £122, M Simmons, Antrim 8 Dorset 24kg £122, M Warnock, Limavady 3 Texel 24kg £122, S Loughery, Limavady 2 Crossbred 26.5kg £122 and T Wray, Carnlough 1 Suffolk 26kg £122.

Fat ewes

First quality

Suffolk - £130-£188

Texel - £150-£194

Crossbred - £90-£118

