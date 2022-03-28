Christine’s new role is ‘perfect opportunity to promote women in agri-food sector’

Christine Adams’ first engagement as the newly elected president of the RUAS will be Balmoral Show, from Wednesday 11 May to Saturday 14 May at Balmoral Park, Lisburn.

Christine joined the society in 1994 and has served on council for 26 years, since 1996.

Having first been elected as a member of the works committee, Christine then moved to become a member and chairman of both the horticulture and catering committees.

Christine Adams

Christine, who lives in Macosquin, has a great interest in the Women’s Institute of Northern Ireland, having been a member of Macosquin WI for 58 years.

She was elected to the WI Executive and served on the Balmoral sub-committee for nine years and then chairman of the committee for six of those years.

The Adams family have been long-standing supporters of the RUAS and Edwin, her husband and retired farmer, was vice-president of the society. To this day, Edwin still remains a member of the RUAS and sits on the sheep shearing committee.

Speaking about her appointment, Christine commented: “I am very humbled and honoured to be elected as president of the Royal Ulster Agricultural Society.