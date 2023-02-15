Christmas Cracker Show at Laurel View
Sunday 18th December was the first opportunity for Laurel View Riding School riders to take part in show jumping and obstacle course competitions since 2019.
It was fabulous to see all the horses, ponies and riders decked out in their Christmas attire, along with the festive nibbles and beverages it was impossible not to get in the festive spirit. Frosty weather and wintry conditions limited the number of equines travelling to Laurel View, but everyone who made it enjoyed the Christmas competition.
Below are the results of those who tackled the tinsel bedecked courses in the quickest times with the least penalties and took care not to disturb the Christmas characters.
Christmas Cracker Show
18.12.22
Tinsel Tangle obstacle course
Class 1 - Elf Assisted (Lead Rein)
1st Lily W, Maisie Wallace; 2nd Lily M, Zara Millar; 3rd Lily, Adalyn Wallace and 4th Matilda, Mya McKay.
Class 2 - Junior elf
1st Matilda, Mya McKay; 2nd Connie, Cassie McMaw; 3rd LV Guinness, Lilah Murphy; 4th Keady, Amy-Lee Cree; 5th Rab, Anna Armstrong and 6th Johnny, Jessica McAvoy.
Class 3 - Senior elf
1st Guinness, Erin Johnston; 2nd Barney, Christine Smyth; 3rd Storm, Zara Jones; 4th Patrick, Sophie Laverick; 5th Tyson, Megan Collins and 6th Copper, Holly Hanvey.
Jingle show jumping
Class 4 - Crackers Caper - X poles (led)
1st Lily, Maisie Wallace.
Class 5 - Crackers Caper #2 - X poles (unled)
1st Jack, Cassie Fulton; 2nd Schumi, Sophia McKay; 3rd Johnny, Ruby Allen; 4th Rab, Ruby Mercer; 5th Silver, Alessia Stella and 6th Cherry, Bella Willis.
Class 6 - Tinsel trot - 30cm
1st Addy, Caoimhe Scullion; 2nd Toby, Rylee McCartan and 3rd Lass, Alanna Steele.
Class 7 - Frosty dash - 45cm
1st Cindy, Lena Twardzicka; 2nd Brian, Hannah Kernohan; 3rd Ben, Lottie Hardman; 4th Toby, Emer Dunlop; 5th Lass, Maisie Wilson and 6th Amy, Hannah Hill.
Class 8 - Fairy light folly - 55cm
1st Jack, Flora Clark; 2nd Cindy, Ruby Park; 3rd Ben, Niamh Mullan; 4th Addy, Darcie Baguley; 5th Katie, Kitty Spain and 6th Marley, Alfie Booth.
Class 9 - Snowman's sprint - 60cm
1st Chester, Ellen Archer; 2nd Cherry, Rachel McAlernon; 3rd Regi, Emily McNally; 4th Ossie Man, Alara Terak; 5th Jack, Hannah Wonnacott and 6th Patrick, Sophie Laverick.
Class 10 - Santa's sleigh ride - 70cm
1st Brian, Tori O'Hara; 2nd Ossie Man, Alara Terak; 3rd Katie, Kitty Spain; 4th Guinness, Erin Johnston; 5th Laura, Cassie McMaw and 6th Chester, Ellen Archer.