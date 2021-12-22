Christmas craic! Can you rearrange these letters to reveal the sheep breeds?

Grab a pen and piece of paper (mince pie optional!) and enjoy some Christmas fun we have created for Farming Life readers!

By Joanne Knox
Wednesday, 22nd December 2021, 4:27 pm

All you have to do is rearrange the letters below to reveal a sheep breed – why not play against your family and friends to see who can answer them in the quickest time?

You can find the answers at the end (but no cheating!).

1. LOLP TERDOS

2. EULBDCEFA RCETILESE

3. MEHHPRSAI NOWD

4. OCBJA

5. IVHTCOE

6. XLBETE

7. FSKLOUF

8. UHDCT TSDOEPT EPSEH

9. EXLTE

10. XDFORO WDNO

11. SILAVA CSEBNLOKA

12. DRBERO RESLTEICE

13. AYSO

14. CBEALFCKA

15. IWHKRCED

16. YESLEAWLDEN

17. LCSAROLAIH

18. EIL ED ERCFNA

19. YKRER LILH

20. DRNYAEL

21. DEWLALSEA

22. RSZLTEWBA

Answers:

1. Poll Dorset 2. Bluefaced Leicester 3. Hampshire Down 4. Jacob 5. Cheviot 6. Beltex 7. Suffolk 8. Dutch Spotted Sheep 9. Texel 10. Oxford Down 11.Valais Blacknose 12. Border Leicester 13. Soay 14. Blackface 15. Herdwick 16. Wensleydale 17. Charollais 18. Ile de France 19. Kerry Hill 20. Ryeland 21. Swaledale 22. Zwartbles