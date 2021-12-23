Christmas on the Farm: Date, time and TV channel to watch this winter warmer
Grab yourself a mince pie, put your feet up (for once!) and tune into Christmas on the Farm tonight (Thursday).
Thursday, 23rd December 2021, 10:38 am
Yes, it’s back to Cannon Hall Farm for one final festive TV appearance of the year for the Yorkshire Vets, Julian, Matt and Shona, who will join their friends Rob and Dave Nicholson.
The Christmas special from the north of England farm was filmed just before the most recent Covid variant took hold.
The cast of the show had a lot of festive fun on the farm and were delighted to be able to film it for viewers to enjoy this Christmas.
Everyone loves a Christmas special and this one promises to spread plenty of seasonal cheer on the night before Christmas Eve!
Christmas on the Farm will be shown on Channel 5 tonight (Thursday) starting at 9pm.