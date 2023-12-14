KNOCKAGH View held the final of their dressage league and a special Christmas show at the weekend.

Thanks are extended to everyone who went along and supported both the dressage final and Christmas show – it is safe to say that the weather was definitely not on side, but it didn’t dampen the festive spirits and, just in time for Santa’s arrival, the rain stopped!

Thank you to Ann King of Equine Awards NI for sponsoring the stunning Christmas carriage which was turned out to perfection by L & M Carriage Driving, an absolute treat for everyone to watch and ride.

Ann also sponsored and wrapped all the gifts for the children.

Competitors enjoying a carriage ride at Knockagh View. (Pic: Ellie Johnston Photography)

Another huge hit among the young and older competitors was the ‘rodeo reindeer’, which was very kindly sponsored by John Healy from HealysHaylage. John was also Santa’s head elf for the day!

The fancy dress class was an absolute delight, very kindly judged by Lyn Hanvey. The effort that was put into the costumes was unbelievable. The winner received a beautiful sash kindly sponsored by Awardboard Rosettes and Trophies - Ireland.

Thank you to everyone who made the day possible by helping, dressage judge Emma Hobson, showjumping judge Heather Camlin and scribe Lara Camlin, arena party Lesley and Greg Wilson, photographers Ellie and Dean from Ellie Johnston photography, fantasy face painting, helpers Adele Huddleson, Charlotte Welsh, Kelly Kidd, Lyn Hanvey, John Healy, Lisa Rooney, James Wilson and, of course, Scott who kept everyone well fed! The organisers hope everyone had a great day!

Results

Isla Hanna and Brian jumping a clear round in the 30cm class at Knockagh View. (Pic: Ellie Johnston Photography)

Intro A - Assisted/Led:

1st Ollie Gordon, Lacy Milan (g);

2nd Isaac Gordon, Thistledown whisper (m).

League Results:

Aria Kirk and Honey in the Christmas Spirit at Knockagh View. (Pic: Ellie Johnston Photography)

1st Ollie Gordon, Lacy Milan (g);

2nd Isaac Gordon, Thistledown whisper (m).

Intro A Junior:

1st Rebecca Cowan, Dowhills Strolling Minstrel (g);

Prelim winners Debbie Cherry and Pebbles. (Pic: Ellie Johnston Photography)

2nd Elissa Cowan, Beltoy Panteal (g);

3rd Emily Dobbin, Ellie (m);

4th Erin Gordon, Thistledown whisper (m).

League Results:

1st Elissa Cowan, Beltoy Panteal (g);

2nd Rebecca Cowan, Dowhills Strolling Minstrel (g);

Clara Rose Huddleson waiting patiently for the fancy dress class at Knockagh View on Sally. (Pic: Ellie Johnston Photography)

3rd Emily Dobbin, Ellie (m);

4th Erin Gordon, Thistledown whisper (m).

Intro A Senior:

1st Ben Foster, Chanel.

League Results:

1st Ben Foster, Chanel.

Prelim 1 Senior:

1st Debbie Cherry, Pebbles (m);

2nd Lauren Ritchie, Wellview Lenny (g).

League Results:

1st Debbie Cherry, Pebbles (m);

2nd Lauren Ritchie Wellview Lenny (g).

Prelim 12:

1st Louise Beggs, Nanky Brooker Spain (m).

Novice 24:

1st Julie-lee Radcliffe, A dream come true (g);

2nd Jacqui Lewis, Dunore Fast and Furious (g).

League Results:

1st Julie-lee Radcliffe, A dream come true (g);

2nd Jacqui Lewis, Dunore Fast and Furious (g).

Novice 22:

1st Jacqui Lewis, Dunore Fast and Furious (g).

League Results:

1st Jacqui Lewis, Dunore Fast and Furious (g).

Elementary 40:

1st Victoria McCandless, Koolstyle (g).

League Results:

1st Victoria McCandless, Koolstyle (g).

30cm crosspoles (equal first):

Eirin Wardle, Rhydgwillim Arthur Pendragon (g);

Sophia Murphy, Lily (m);

Maya Gillespie, Stellar (g);

Alia Fletcher, Caerserennog Topaz (g);

Zoe Gillespie, Stellar (g);

Sophie McCann, Reggi (g);

Isla Hanna, Brian;

Elizabeth McCann, Lord Bollingers Bubbles;

Harriet McCann, Master Bumble;

Beatrix McCann, Rumpole of the Bailey;

Erin Gordon, Thistledown whisper (m);

Oscar McCann, Rumpole of the Bailey.

40cms (equal first):

Rebecca Cowan, Dowhills Strolling Minstrel (g);

Lizzy Taylor, Chester (g);

Eirin Wardle, Caerserennog Topaz (g).

50cms (equal first):

Emily Dobbin Ellie (m);

Lizzy Taylor Chester (g);

Poppy Wilson Billy the kid (g);

Ella Calvert Volvo (g).

Obstacles:

1st Ollie Gordon, Lacy Milan (g);

2nd Isaac Gordon, Thistledown whisper (m);

3rd Charlotte Morton, Robbie (g);

4th Mollie Barrow, Rusty (g);

5th Aria Kirk, Honey (m);

6th Georgia Smyth, Creeve Pie Boy (g).

Fancy Dress:

1st Penelope Robinson, Holly (m);

2nd Adalyn Wallace, Lily (m);

3rd Alia Fletcher, Caerserennog Topaz (g);

4th Isaac Gordon, Thistledown whisper (m);

5th Charlotte Morton, Robbie (g);

6th Clara-Rose Huddleson, Sally (m).

80cms (Clear):

Lucy Irvine, Georgie (m).

90cms (Clear):