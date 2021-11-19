Christmas tractor runs - dates, times and locations for some festive fun!

First up, on Sunday, 28 November, Little Castle Playgroup in County Fermanagh will be hosting a tractor run and markets starting at 2pm.

The run will set off from Castle Park Centre in Lisnaskea and there will be a spot prize for the best Christmas tractor!

The Christmas Lights Tractor and Truck Run will set off at 6.30pm on 4 December from St. James’ Church hall in Ballymoney.

And, for those who can’t take a tractor or truck along, it still promises to be a spectacular night, with the illuminated convoy completing a lap of the town centre.

The cost is £20 per vehicle, with refreshments included.

Registration is from 5pm and everyone is welcome.

All of the proceeds from the event will be going to Crowsnest Community Playgroup.

Another event being held on 4 December is the Christmas Lights Charity Tractor and Truck Run in Downpatrick.

Vehicles can assemble from 12pm at Glasswater Primary School, 123 Downpatrick Road, before departing on the run at 5pm.

The cost is £15 per vehicle with the money raised going to Mission Christmas Cash for Kids.

On Sunday 5 December there will be a very special event held in memory of Michael Gilfedder.

The Belleek Tractor and Truck run will meet at 12.30pm, ready to depart from Erne Gaels GAA Centre, Belleek, at 1.30pm.

It is £10 per entry with the proceeds going to support the work of Marie Curie Cancer Care.

Refreshments will be provided in the hall afterwards, with entertainment nearby from 7pm.

On 11 December the Enniskillen Christmas Lights Tractor Run will set off at 7pm.

This event is raising funds for the Air Ambulance NI charity.

Registration opens at 5pm and it costs £15. The starting point is Stuarts car park.

Mourne Vintage Club Annual Christmas Tractor Run will take place later in the month, on Monday 27 December.

It will depart from Annalong Marine Park at 11am, finishing at Moneydarragh Hub.

The vintage club is raising funds for Mourne First Responders.

Next up, is Livingstone’s 10th anniversary tractor run in Co. Armagh.

It is taking place on Tuesday 28 December with money raised going to three very deserving charities – Southern Area Hospice, Northern Ireland Children’s Hospice and Air Ambulance NI.

You can register to take part from 10am at Armagh Business Park, Hamiltonsbawn Road, Armagh.

The route will include Markethill, Hamiltonsbawn, Richhill and Armagh.

The tractor run will be followed by some entertainment, a barbecue and a raffle.