Christmas vintage car and tractor run in County Down village, with prizes for the best decorated vehicles
A Christmas vintage car and tractor run will be held in the County Down village of Kinallen on Saturday 26 November.
By Joanne Knox
46 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated
14th Nov 2022, 6:00pm
The event is a first for organisers, Corbet Accordion Band, who are looking forward to welcoming machines of all ages and sizes to the festive event.
Participants are asked to meet at the Skeagh Road, Kinallen, ready to move off at 5pm.
There will be prizes on the night for the best decorated vehicles.
Most Popular
The cost to take part is £10, which includes refreshments.