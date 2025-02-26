'Chronicles Of The Sperrins' begins on BBC One Northern Ireland next week

The Sperrin Mountains are steeped in history and legend, this latest series of Chronicles features stories from people whose lives are rooted in nature and protecting this wild and beautiful landscape.

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Farming Life, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Narrated by actor Colin Morgan and filmed across four seasons, Chronicles Of The Sperrins reveals the unspoiled heritage of these mountains which span 40 miles across the heart of Mid Ulster.

Episode one begins in spring, with Annie and Vinny and their team of social farmers preparing for planting and lambing season in the Glenelly Valley.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

At Mullaghcarn, Peatland Officer Rory battles the weather as conservation efforts are under way to restore boglands on the mountain side. In the Gortin Glens, walking guide Sean and his guide dog Bennie explore the woodland’s hidden history.

Sharon at Lissan House. (Pic: BBC)

Lissan House near Cookstown was gifted to the community in 2006 and we meet the volunteers working to restore the estate to its former glory – including the 200 year old historic clock.

Across the countryside, abandoned rural houses are a constant reminder of the past. Glenelly Valley local Rose Mary has started a project to uncover the stories behind these homes and welcomes John and Lynn who have travelled from America to trace their ancestral roots.

The Sperrins are an official Dark Sky area and the perfect location for photographer and night-sky hunter Martin McKenna to capture the Northern Lights at Beaghmore Stone Circles.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Summer has arrived and on Mullaghcarn, Sean and his guide dog Bennie lead the annual hike to the mountain peak, and later in the series the pair climb Bessy Bell to visit a Holy well believed to hold healing powers.

Peatland Officer Rory at Mullaghcarn in the Sperrin Mountains. (Pic: BBC)

The Holm is the heartbeat of the cricket mad village of Donemana. For professional cricketer Rumesh who is visiting from Sri Lanka it’s the last match of the season, and he is hoping to help the Donemana team become the champions of the North West.

As the seasons continue the peatlands burst into life and in Creggan, Peatland Officers Rory and Bryan discover some surprising wildlife, while entomophile Dakota searches for unique insects on Glenullion Bog.

As autumn and winter approach the volunteers are busy keeping Lissan House warm and dry. We also meet Lynne and her pilot husband Miller who take to the skies to view the Sperrins from above.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In the final episode the mountains are covered in snow, creating a winter wonderland and perfect weather conditions for adrenaline junkie and seasoned snowboarder Kieron.

Rumesh at The Holm, Donemana. (Pic: BBC)

Christmas celebrations are in full swing and Annie and Vinnie celebrate a busy and successful year at their Glenelly social farm, before the cycle of the seasons begins all over again.

Chronicles of the Sperrins is made by Waddell Media and starts Monday 3 March at 8pm on BBC One Northern Ireland.

The full series will also be available on BBC iPlayer.