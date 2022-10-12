Claire 'Blazes' through Hagans Croft's Jump Mix course

It is a nice inviting course made up of poles and small fillers, with a few more challenges in between. The day started off with the x-poles class, only two competitors to be seen but they were rewarded for their efforts with an ice-cream from Hagans Crofts container cafe. Well done Rachel and Sophia. The second class of the day was the 50cm class were out of seven competitors only two clear rounds were to be seen. Vivienne Andrews and 'Sarah's Pebbles' were delighted to end their week on a high, claiming the red rosette for the fastest time in the class 31.09 seconds. Sophia Taylor and 'Pepsi Coca Cola' jumped a successful double clear, in a time of 42.88 seconds, coming home with the blue ribbon. The pair celebrated their win by sharing their ice-cream with Hagans Croft's resident cat Kathie.

The 60cm class seen some more fillers added along with back bars to some fences to make oxers throughout the course of twelve fences. Once again only two competitors finished on a double clear therefore it was down to who completed fences nine to twelve within the fastest time. Eve Lawther and 'Cream Cracker' were strides ahead, finishing in a time of 29.46 seconds and cantering home with the red rosette! Rachel Stranney and 'Snowy' have been challenging their partnership over the past two weeks by tackling the higher height of 60cm, this week their determination paid off with the pair coming home with the blue rosette for their efforts.

Hagans Croft was delighted to see Claire Walker and 'Blaze' out competing again after a run of bad luck. Saturday seen their first competition in a while and they took the course by storm, clear all the way in 26.91 seconds, claiming the red rosette. Fingers crossed that this is the start of this pairs road to success once more. Deirdre Vallely and 'Flagstaff Dream' had a great jump in the 70cm class, double clear in 33.04 seconds and second place. Well done!

Claire Walker, Blaze

Onto the 80cm class where Helen Bickerstaffs' horse 'Dave' made his debut at this venue, ridden by Craig Hills. The pair certainly made light work of the course, not only did they finish on a double clear but they secured the fastest time throughout the whole day - 25.34 seconds. There was no doubt who the red rosette was going to, but Craig and 'Dave's' winning streak did not stop there, they went onto place second in the 90cm class as well. A successful, yet educational day, well done Craig. The youngest competitor in this Izzy Napier jumped a lovely, careful double clear on her pony 'Rocky' and took home the blue ribbon for their speed round time of 33.25 seconds.

It was a winning red day for Emma Brown and 'Elly Bouncer' as they went clear both in the 90cm and 1m classes to bring home the red rosette. This pair have a lovely partnership which is getting stronger every time we see them out and about. Keep up the good work Emma.

Hagans Croft would like to thank everyone who supported their Jump Mix event and thanks are extended to all the stewards and arena party for making the event run so smoothly. There is one more week of this particular event with rosettes for all those competing in the x-poles class receiving a rosette and a treat and each class therefore rosettes are given first to sixth place and firstplace receiving a small prize. This event is pre-entry only with entries taken via Hagans Crofts website www.haganscroftequestrian.co.uk or you can download and enter through the Hagans Croft App.

Jump Mix results Saturday 24th September 2022

Vivienne Andrews, Sarah's Pebbles

Class 1 - X-Poles - winners

Sophia Taylor, Pepsi Coca Cola; Rachel Stranney, Harry .

Class 2 - 50cm

1) Vivienne Andrews, Sarah's Pebbles; 2) Sophia Taylor, Pepsi Coca Cola; 3) Rachel Stranney, Snowy; 4) Carla Owens, Brackenfinch Bon Bon; 5) Jay Smart, Rosehall Apache; 6) Rose Henderson, Tubster.

Eve Lawther, Cream Cracker

Class 3 - 60cm

1) Eve Lawther, Cream Cracker; 2) Rachel Stranney, Snowy; 3) Cerys Owens, Ella; 4) Susan Glover, Sim.

Class 4 - 70cm

1) Claire Walker, Blaze; 2) Deirdre Vallely, Flagstaff Dream; 3) Cerys Owens, Ella; 4) Izzy Napier, Rocky.

Craig Hills, Dave

Class 5 - 80cm

1) Craig Hills, Dave; 2) Izzy Napier, Rocky; 3) Claire Walker, Blaze; 4) Craig Hills, Gordon.

Class 6 - 90cm – 1) Emma Brown, Elly Bouncer; 2) Craig Hills, Dave; 3) Katie McKee, Freddie.