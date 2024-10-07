Clandeboye Raspberry and White Chocolate Greek-style yoghurt took the top award at Blas.

ORIGINAL food and drink from six local producers, mostly smaller enterprises, has been named among the tastiest on the island of Ireland.

Coming out on top of Blas na hEireann, Ireland’s most influential food and drink competition last week, were local yoghurt, baked goods, tea, sauces, steak, and ginger wine.

The local taste leaders at Blas were Bangor’s Clandeboye Estate Yoghurt; Thompson’s Family Teas of Belfast, the producer of the market leading Punjana Tea; Jackson Roze, Tandragee, for its ginger wine; Kettyle Irish Foods, Lisnaskea, for its salt moss aged steaks; En Place Foods, Cookstown, for its sauces; and Vittle Bakery, Portrush, for baked goods.

Clandeboye was the big success story at Blas, winning Ireland’s most innovative product for its luxury raspberry yoghurt with a topping of white chocolate pieces. The company, which employs 20 people, was also named Best in Ulster and Best in Down.

Thompson’s Tea was selected by a panel of expert judges as Best in Antrim; Jackson Roze was Best in Armagh, Vittle Bakehouse, Best in Derry; En Place Best in Tyrone; and Kettyle Best in Fermanagh.

Blas, the Irish Food Awards, is the largest food awards on the island, open to all 32 counties. Judging took place during June and July and awards were announced on October 4.

Dozens of other local food producers were awarded gold, silver and bronze medals for outstandingly tasty products.

Michele Shirlow, chief executive of Food NI, the local food promotion body, said: “The awards demonstrate that we have some of the highest quality, most innovative and tastiest products. We are delighted that most of them are Food NI members.”

Blas Chairperson Artie Clifford said: “After 17 years of these awards, it’s inspiring to witness the continued innovation and quality in our food and drink industry here on the island of Ireland. Every year the standard is raised even higher, and it’s an honour to showcase these exceptional products and the dedicated producers behind them to a wider audience.”