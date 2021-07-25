Claraghbridge Vintage Club plans road run

This day is the club’s annual show day, but members were not able to have the annual show day due to the current pandemic. This is the second year without a show and a lot of the supporters, were disappointed for a second year, without the opportunity to meet up with their vintage friends.

The proceeds from the tractor/vehicle run will be donated to Daisy Lodge in Newcastle, as one of the Club member’s family has availed of the services, offered by Daisy Lodge to help them through their difficult cancer treatment.

The Club would appreciate your usual support, by participating in the event, or by donations to any of the club members.

The cars will follow the following route: Leave the show field and travel to the Spa junction, Grove Rd. past the Spa Golf club, left to Edenavaddy Rd, left onto the Dromore Rd, keep left onto the Burren Rd into Dromara, Left onto Dundrum rd, Drumkeeragh Rd, continue back to field.

Tractor route: Drumnaquoile Rd. Left on to Ballywillwill Rd, through Clanvaraghan onto the Ballylough Rd. Travel back to the field.

The club would like to thank everyone for their help to organise this event and special thanks to Robert Lennon and his team for the route marshalling.