Highlights among the tractors include a Roadless Ploughmaster 6/4, which has an estimate of £35,000 – £40,000.

This is followed by a 1919 International Junior and a 1920 International Titan, both of which have estimates of £14,000 – £16,000.

Also on offer is a 1975 Ford 7000, with only 6,334 hours on the clock. Having been first registered to Ernest Doe and Sons in Maldon in 1975, it was previously used as a company demonstrator. Available in a clean and original condition, it has an estimate of £25,000 – 30,000.

A Roadless Ploughmaster 6/4 has an estimate of £35,000 - £40,000.

The motorcycle section sees almost 70 examples for sale, including five Kawasaki two-stroke triples, including 250, 350, 400 and 500cc models, with estimates ranging from £4,000 – £10,000.

Another motorbike set to be of interest for collectors is a 1956 Matchless 500cc G50, estimated to sell for £25,000 – £28,000 and a 1968 250cc Aermacchi Ala d’Oro racer, £18,000 – £20,000.

Other brands to feature include Ducati, Moto-Guzzi, Raleigh, BSA, New Imperial, Cotton, AJS, Velocette, Norton, Triton, Greeves, Royal Enfield and Triumph, as well as a series of project machines and choppers.

Oliver Godfrey, Head of Machinery Division at Cheffins, said the April Vintage Sale “really kicks off the calendar” for collectors UK-wide.

A 1920 International Titan has an estimate of £14,000 - £16,000.

“We always have a really strong consignment, and this year is no different, with over 2,600 lots going under the hammer,” he commented.

“Last year saw some incredibly strong prices paid across the whole of the vintage sector, with classic tractors from the 1970s onwards in particular seeing some real growth in values. We expect the 1975 Ford 7000 to be of significant interest to a number of our regular buyers, whilst the excellent range of motorbikes ought to bring the motorcycle enthusiasts to the sale.”

The sale will take place on Friday 21 April (live and online auction for literature, models, bygones etc) and live on Saturday 22 April (tractors, motorcycles, automobilia, vehicles, implements etc) at the Cheffins Machinery Saleground, Sutton, near Ely, CB6 2QT.

For more information, please visit www.cheffins.co.uk, or call Cheffins auctioneers on Tel. 01353 777767.

A 1919 International Junior will go under the hammer.

