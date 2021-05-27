Claxton Hereford dispersal tops at 3,300gns
Trade topped at 3,300gns at the dispersal of the Claxton herd of pedigree Herefords at Shrewsbury Auction Centre of 149 head.
The sale was led by Claxton 1 Countess, a 2014-born Coston 1 Mike Daughter with its Bittern 1 Dambuster sired steer calf at-foot, sold at 3,300gns to RD Livestock, Eccleshall, Staffordshire.
There was a small number of cows with heifer calves and 2017-born cow Claxton 1 Harebell realised 3,000gns and sold with Bittern 1 Fabulous sired twin heifer calves to S and S Murray, Pattingham, Staffordshire.
This was followed by a trio of cows with heifer calves at-foot selling at 2,500gns. Firstly 2012-born Claxton Ruby C, again secured by S and S Murray followed by two 2014-born cows, Claxton 1 Sabrina (M) and Claxton 1 Mirriam M which both sold to G Quant and son of Newton Abbot, Devon.
Pedigree cows with steer calves at-foot sold readily between 1,600gns and 1,900gns.
The in-calf cows were an impressive show and topped at 2,600gns for Claxton 1 Anna M, another 2014-born daughter of Coston 1 Mike, due in July to Fabb 1 Pure Force which sold to the Spartan herd with GC and SL Hartwright, Abingdon, Oxfordshire. At 1,900gns was cow Claxton 1 Anne Boleyn, due in June to Bittern 1 Fabulous. This Reydon 1 Jack pot daughter travels to North Wales to Vaynol Estates, Bangor. The same buyer secured Claxton 1 Foxglove, due in July to Fabb 1 Pure Force for 1,800gns.
Maiden heifers met a buoyant trade, as per the current market trend within the breed.
A top call in the section of 2,550gns was made for a wonderful heifer Claxton 1 Esme, sired by Dambuster this dark stylish heifer and was secured by RD Livestock. At 2,200gns was Claxton 1 Blondy by online purchaser Mark Voss, Somerset.
Not far behind at 2,100gns was Claxton 1 Kirsty, a Reydon 1 Leo Daughter, which sold at 2,100gns to A Wright, Tenbury Wells, Worcestershire.
Auctioneers: Halls
Averages: 32 cows and calves, £1,883.44; 21 in-calf cows, £1,635; 6 in-calf heifers, £1,645; 21 bulling heifers, £1,615; 35 yearling heifers, £724.80.