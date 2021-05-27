Claxton Hereford dispersal tops at 3,300gns

Claxton 1 Countess led the trade at 3,300gns

The sale was led by Claxton 1 Countess, a 2014-born Coston 1 Mike Daughter with its Bittern 1 Dambuster sired steer calf at-foot, sold at 3,300gns to RD Livestock, Eccleshall, Staffordshire.

There was a small number of cows with heifer calves and 2017-born cow Claxton 1 Harebell realised 3,000gns and sold with Bittern 1 Fabulous sired twin heifer calves to S and S Murray, Pattingham, Staffordshire.

This was followed by a trio of cows with heifer calves at-foot selling at 2,500gns. Firstly 2012-born Claxton Ruby C, again secured by S and S Murray followed by two 2014-born cows, Claxton 1 Sabrina (M) and Claxton 1 Mirriam M which both sold to G Quant and son of Newton Abbot, Devon.

Pedigree cows with steer calves at-foot sold readily between 1,600gns and 1,900gns.

The in-calf cows were an impressive show and topped at 2,600gns for Claxton 1 Anna M, another 2014-born daughter of Coston 1 Mike, due in July to Fabb 1 Pure Force which sold to the Spartan herd with GC and SL Hartwright, Abingdon, Oxfordshire. At 1,900gns was cow Claxton 1 Anne Boleyn, due in June to Bittern 1 Fabulous. This Reydon 1 Jack pot daughter travels to North Wales to Vaynol Estates, Bangor. The same buyer secured Claxton 1 Foxglove, due in July to Fabb 1 Pure Force for 1,800gns.

Maiden heifers met a buoyant trade, as per the current market trend within the breed.

A top call in the section of 2,550gns was made for a wonderful heifer Claxton 1 Esme, sired by Dambuster this dark stylish heifer and was secured by RD Livestock. At 2,200gns was Claxton 1 Blondy by online purchaser Mark Voss, Somerset.

Not far behind at 2,100gns was Claxton 1 Kirsty, a Reydon 1 Leo Daughter, which sold at 2,100gns to A Wright, Tenbury Wells, Worcestershire.

Auctioneers: Halls