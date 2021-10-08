Clearance rate of 85% for 67 lots at Enniskillen
The NI Texel Breeders Club held their annual sale at Enniskillen Mart recently.
The Club wish to thank Mark Crawford, Farmcare for his ongoing support and generous sponsorship of the pre-show sale. The sale had an entry of 67 lots with a clearance rate of 85%.
The Farmware Pre-sale Show Championship was carried out by Judge Adrian Liggett, Corbo Flock.
Results Ram Lambs: 1st Marcus Johnston Killarbran; 2nd David McCreery Topped; 3rd Liam Donohue Derryvore; 4th Geoffrey Cathcart Carnview; 5th Andrew Fyffe Fairywater; 6th Nathan Armstrong Derryhoney
Champion: Marcus Johnston Killarbran
Reserve: David McCreery Topped
A small sale of shearling rams saw the top price for a shearling ram at 650gns for Gary Beacom Lakeview Flock with Lakeview Danny Boy, a Langside Bushwhacker son. Next in line with the shearling prices was Mr Beacom’s second entry Lakeview Diehard, another Bushwhacker son selling at 580gns.
Claiming the top price of the evening at 750gns was the Champion from Marcus Johnston, Killarbran Flock, with Killarbran Elite, a Plasucha Champion son out of a dam sired by Milnbank Womaniser. Heading to a new home for the same money was a Lakeview Duke son out of a Deveronvale Braveheart mother, Topped Entertainer, an exhibit from David McCreery, Lisbellaw. Coming in close behind was another from the Topped pen, Topped Eye of the Tiger, this time a Deveronvale Braveheart son out of a dam sired by Strathbogie Yes Sir, selling at 680gns. Next in line for the cash was Nathan Armstong with his Derryhoney exhibit. Derryhoney Excel, a Midlock Yorkie son out of a Greenstar Alfie dam changed hands for 600gns. Featuring in the top five again was the Topped pen with Topped Emerald another Braveheart son this time out of a dam sired by Bushmills Arnos selling at 580gns.
Other leading prices
Ram Lambs: G Beacom 500gns; G Cathcart 480gns; 450gns; 420gns; 550gns; 500gns; 510gns; E&H Breen 520gns; A Breen 470gns; 400gns; 500gns; 520gns; D McCreery 400gns; O&L Donohue 450gns; J Flack 500gns; A Fyffe 450gns; M Johnston 400gns