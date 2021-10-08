Clearance rate of 85% for 67 lots at Enniskillen

Claiming the top price of the evening at 750gns was the Champion from Marcus Johnston, Killarbran Flock, with Killarbran Elite, a Plasucha Champion son out of a dam sired by Milnbank Womaniser. Heading to a new home for the same money was a Lakeview Duke son out of a Deveronvale Braveheart mother, Topped Entertainer, an exhibit from David McCreery, Lisbellaw. Coming in close behind was another from the Topped pen, Topped Eye of the Tiger, this time a Deveronvale Braveheart son out of a dam sired by Strathbogie Yes Sir, selling at 680gns. Next in line for the cash was Nathan Armstong with his Derryhoney exhibit. Derryhoney Excel, a Midlock Yorkie son out of a Greenstar Alfie dam changed hands for 600gns. Featuring in the top five again was the Topped pen with Topped Emerald another Braveheart son this time out of a dam sired by Bushmills Arnos selling at 580gns.