Clearer Twist toasts tonic water award success

Clearer Twist mixers will be the toast of the Belfast Whiskey Week.

NORTHERN Ireland high-alkaline mixer brand Clearer Twist has been awarded a prestigious Superior Taste for its Tonic Water variant at the International Taste Institute in Brussels – a global benchmark for flavour excellence assessed by world-class chefs and sommeliers.

This recognition marks a significant milestone for the innovative brand, whose disruptive approach to mixers is already redefining expectations across the UK and European drinks landscape.

Clearer Twist’s mixers – made using high-alkaline water (pH 9.4) – deliver a naturally sweet taste with less sugar and fewer calories, all without compromising on flavour.

Available in three flavours, French Pink, Tonic Water, and Ginger Ale, the range was created to elevate both non-alcoholic and full-strength serves and to be enjoyed on its own.

Ross Lazaroo-Hood, co-founder and co-chairman of Clearer Twist, said: “From day one, our mission has been to disrupt the norm – to prove that exceptional taste doesn’t have to come with an exclusive price tag.

“Winning a star for our flagship flavour at the International Taste Institute is confirmation that premium quality can be both accessible and inclusive. This recognition places Clearer Twist firmly on the global map – and we’re only just getting started.”

More than just a mixer brand, Clearer Twist is built on the principles of social inclusion and innovation. As part of The Clearer Group, it employs a diverse, mixed-ability workforce and champions meaningful opportunities for young people across the UK and Ireland.

Sitki Gelmen, co-founder and co-chairman, adds: “To receive recognition from such a respected international body highlights the care, precision, and purpose we pour into every bottle. We’re proud to share this moment with our community, our team, and the people driving change within the drinks industry."

In another boost for the brand, Clearer Twist has also been named the official Belfast Whiskey Week’s exclusive mixer sponsor for all cocktail and tasting events.

Returning for its 7th year, Belfast Whiskey Week is Ireland’s largest whiskey festival spanning across nine days (July 18-26) and featuring 100 events in partnership with a wide range of venues and sessions with over 40 brands and distilleries.

This year festival-goers can expect an elevated drinks experience as Clearer Twist’s refreshing, low-sugar mixers will be paired with exceptional Irish whiskies and spirits to deliver both classic and experimental cocktails and serves.

Mr Lazaroo-Hood commented: “As a Northern Irish brand, we’re thrilled to be part of a festival that celebrates the island’s deep-rooted connection to whiskey production.

“At Clearer Twist we pride ourselves on creating mixers that pair beautifully with a wide variety of spirits and whiskeys because we believe great drinks aren’t one-size-fits-all.

“We’re an inclusive brand, and we’re excited to see how the brilliant mixologists and bartenders at Belfast Whiskey Week bring our mixers to life alongside so many fantastic names in the industry. We may be biased, but our Ginger Ale has become a firm favourite amongst whiskey drinks!”

Tickets are on sale now at belfastwhiskeyweek.com