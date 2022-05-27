Cleland dispersal leads Halls Hereford sale

At 5,800gns, Cleland 1 Oyster Gem 51st from AE Nesbitt sold to a top call of 5,800gns to N Hooper, Leigh Sinton, Worcestershire. By Solpoll 1 KitKat, a son of the renowned Panmure 1 Henry, the female sold at three years of age with its first calf Cleland 1 Oyster Gem 56th, which is another daughter of Havenfield 1 Robin Hood.

Going to the same home was Cleland 1 Cheerful 14th, which sold with its first calf Cleland 1 Cheerful 17th for 4,700gns, again to N Hooper. This three year old female is out of a Bromley 1 Midas daughter and by Cleland 1 Nelson which sired both the grand female and male champions of the 2021 National Poll Show.

Five year old cow Cleland 1 Glissade 27th sold with its second calf, Cleland 1 Glissade 29th, for 4,200gns, adding to N Hooper’s purchases of the day. This cow is a daughter of Cleland 1 Luther, the South of England Hereford Breeders’ Association 2018 bull of the year, while its calf is another by Havenfield 1 Robin Hood.

Cleland 1 Oyster Gem 32nd sold for 3,600gns and also travels to Worcestershire with N Hooper. Out of Titcomb 1 Oyster Gem 3rd, it is by the successful show bull Cleland 1 Jackson.

The most senior stock bull in the Cleland dispersal was Havenfield 1 Robin Hood, which sold at 3,200gns to a telephone bidder. As a youngster, Robin Hood stood reserve supreme at the 2018 National Calf Show at Shrewsbury. By Romany 1 Lawbreaker RE L23, it is out of Dendor 1 Ruby 20th.

In the main run of the sale, it was Dendor 1 Voodoo from DE, ED and AL Jones, Caersws, Powys which led the money, and was the day’s top priced bull at 4,400gns. Born in October 2020, it is by Dendor 1 Nairobi, the 2018 National Poll Show supreme champion. Out of Dendor 1 Ruby 9th, it went home with JL Forsey, Broadoak, Dorset.

At 13 months of age Glenvale 1 Fabulous from TG, EI and EN Thorne hit a top call of 2,600gns to A Whitfield, Derrington, Staffordshire. By the breeders’ stock bull Vexour 1 Palmer, it is out of the Thornes’ Angela line, sired by Dendor 1 Ledley.

The gavel went down for 14 month old Glenvale 1 Fireball at 2,500gns. From TG, EI and EN Thorne, the current national herd of the year title holders it was purchased by DP Jones Agricultural Contracting, Coleshill, Warwickshire.

Having travelled south from Northumberland, T and D Harrison’s Moralee 1 Kathryn KS R17, a four year old second calver, sold with its daughter at-foot to A Whitfield for 2,600gns. Its calf is by Moralee 1 Rebel Kicks KS R12, the Hereford champion of Europe 2021.

Coley 1 Willow 489, a three year old from Heather Whittaker, Halifax, was knocked down at 2,300gns to Duncan Law, Bassaleg, Newport. By the 2019 bull of the year, Romany 1 Prime Time BL P62, it is out of Grangefell 1 Wyandot A63G, an Ervie L1 Achiever 91163G daughter. It sold with its first calf, the bull calf Coley 1 William which is by Coley 1 Spear, a son of the Canadian sire, Tlell 8N Red Zulu 1Z.