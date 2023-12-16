Climate action – can you help to reduce the impact?

The world’s population is increasing, and with it the amount of waste weproduce.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The average household in the UK produces around one tonne of waste each year which goes to landfills, where it lets off toxins that can be harmful to the environ-ment.

There are many ways that we can reduce our impact on climate change and decrease the amount of waste and emissions we generate; 43 per cent of household greenhouse gas emissions come from transport, and small changes in the mode of transport we use can have a massive impact on the environment.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Farming Life within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

According to the ‘State of Nature Report 2023’, there has been a decrease in biodiversity in Northern Ireland, with 12 per cent of species at risk of extinction.

Lantra logo

Farmland bird species numbers have also fallen by 43 per cent since 1996.

‘Climate Action 101’ is a course offered by Lantra; this course can help you learn how to be more sustainable while allowing you to learn how to reduce your impact on the environment.

This course highlights the leading causes of climate change and explains the terms surrounding climate action, allowing you to create sustainable plan for your home or business.

Advertisement

Advertisement

If you are interested in learning more about how to increase biodiversity and measure your carbon footprint visit the Lantra website at https://www.lantra.co.uk/ and check out the ‘Climate Action 101’ course.