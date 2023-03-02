In 2022, Northern Ireland legislated an “extremely stretching legal target” to reach Net Zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050, going significantly beyond the CCC’s advice on what would be a “fair and achievable” contribution from Northern Ireland to the achievement of UK-wide Net Zero emissions.

Residual emissions in the updated Balanced Pathway in 2050 are mostly in the agriculture sector.

The CCC say: “There is extremely limited scope for additional action in most other sectors to contribute further to reaching Net Zero, as they are almost completely decarbonised already by 2050 in the Balanced Pathway.

Increasing ambition in the agriculture sector to their Tailwinds scenario would involve deeper emissions cuts from agriculture.

“Closing the gap to Net Zero in Northern Ireland must therefore fall primarily to some combination of a reduction in agriculture emissions beyond that in the Balanced Pathway and/or deployment of greenhouse gas removals at scale.”

In 'The path to a Net Zero Northern Ireland' report published today, the CCC say they have developed a ‘Stretch Ambition’ pathway that reaches a 93 per cent reduction in emissions on 1990 levels by 2050 and requires Northern Ireland to take stretching actions to bolster the contribution of greenhouse gas removals and, therefore, balance some of the residual emissions from agriculture.This includes a rapid ramp up in afforestation rates to reach 3,100 hectares per year by 2035 - six times the rates reported in 2021/22 – and 4,100 hectares by 2039.

This relies on the land freed up by reducing cattle and sheep numbers by around 18 per cent by 2030, as assumed in their Balanced Pathway for agriculture.

Even with additional radical action, Northern Ireland will need to consider further speculative actions to reach Net Zero, say the CCC.

One suggestion is to follow their Tailwinds scenario for agriculture, which would require livestock numbers to approximately halve by 2050.

They say: “This would also involve a reduction in methane emissions of 56 per cent on 1990 levels, going beyond the legislated requirement that reaching Net Zero in Northern Ireland does not rely on reducing methane emissions by more than 46 per cent on 1990 levels by 2050, implying this requirement may need to be revised.

“This option alone does not fully bridge the gap to Net Zero, with 0.9 MtCO2 e remaining in 2050.”

A set of extreme speculative options have been considered to close the remaining gap to Net Zero. The CCC say it is up to Northern Ireland to decide which combination of these options to explore

In relation to agriculture, they have explored increasing ambition in the agriculture sector to their Tailwinds scenario.

This would involve deeper emissions cuts from agriculture, which is Northern Ireland’s biggest economic sector, with potentially significant economic and social implications.

The committee say:

– Livestock numbers would need to reduce by almost half by 2050, accompanied by technological and efficiency improvements in the sector (e.g. widespread use of feed additives).

– The emissions projections for Tailwinds depend on bigger dietary changes across the UK, with meat and dairy consumption falling by 47 per cent, compared to the 34 per cent for meat and 20 per cent for dairy assumed in the Balanced Pathway.

– A fundamental assumption is that this shift to plant-based diets combined with some lab-grown meat will be reflected in greater consumption of UK products (including from Northern Ireland), but it will also drive down total meat and dairy production, as most meat (over 80 per cent in 2019) and dairy (over 50 per cent in 2019) produced in Northern Ireland is sold within the UK.

– Tailwinds presents a particular challenge in this case, as it requires major behavioural shifts to happen not only in Northern Ireland, but across the UK.

Upon publication of the report, Lord Deben, chairman of the Climate Change Committee, commented: “The news this week creates an opportunity for a swift return to functional government in Northern Ireland – something that is clearly needed if Net Zero is ever to become a reality in Northern Ireland.

“Last year Northern Ireland legislated for Net Zero by 2050. So far, we have not seen evidence of the policy ambition that is needed to fulfil that goal. That must change very rapidly, and I hope that recent political progress will allow us to get moving.”

You can view the advice report in full here.

