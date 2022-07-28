Clogher Valley Show hits new heights

The event, held for the first time since 2019, saw Herbie Crawford from Co Fermanagh celebrate 71 years of showing cattle with a famous victory in the Beef Inter-Breed Championship class.

It was won by a seven-month old bull calf – Rathkeeland Tommy. Sired by the noted bull West Pit Omaha, the young animal is still on its mother.

Beef Inter-breed judge James Little, a pedigree manager with the Carlisle-based auctioneering business Harris and Hetherington, described his champion as an excellent example of the Limousin breed.

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ciaran Kerr with the Hereford champion at Clogher Valley 2022

He added: “The overall quality of the cattle and sheep entered for Clogher Valley Show 2022 was truly exceptional.

“It reflects very positively on the standards being achieved across agriculture in Northern Ireland as a whole.”

The Crawford family has confirmed that the winning bull will be kept, at least for the foreseeable future.

The first objective is to collect semen from him at some stage in 2023.

Jason Booth with the Champion of Champions at Clogher Show 2022

But the landmark victory of the day went to Holstein breeder Jason Booth from South Co Tyrone. He won the Inter-Breed dairy championship with elite second calver: Wye Valley Sidekick Barb.

For good measure, she went on to secure the Champion of Champions’ accolade when put into the ring against the pedigree inter-beef beef and commercial cattle champions.

Jason commented:“We are truly delighted with today’s result. This has been her first show outing of the year, having calved for the second time only five weeks ago.

“Our plan is to take the cow to the Royal Ulster Winter Fair in December.”

The winning cow is currently giving 48L of milk per day. She produces milk with exceptionally high butterfat and protein percentages.

Barb was purchased at a Wye Valley dispersal sale last year.

James Litte also judged the Champion of Champions class. He described the victorious cow as a truly elite example of the Holstein breed.

Northern Ireland Shows’ Association (NISA) chairman Graham Furey was one of the many visitors taking-in the sights and sounds of this year’s Clogher Show. He confirmed that attendances at all this summer’s event were well up on previous years.

He added: “Obviously, the good weather has been a major plus. People want to get out after the two years of lockdown.

“And all of the local shows have provided the perfect tonic in this regard. Farmers feel very relaxed at their local shows. They are day-outs that everyone looks forward to.”

The NISA representative continued:“All the shows play a pivotal role in show casing our farming and food sectors.

“And they will play an even more important role as agriculture in Northern Ireland looks to the future.”

Graham Furey also confirmed that the Covid support monies for the local agricultural shows, previously committed to by the Stormont Executive, should be made available over the coming weeks.