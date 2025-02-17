Clonakilty Agricultural College triumphs at 2025 Macra and Teagasc Colleges Challenges Day

Clonakilty Agricultural College was the proud host of the 2025 Macra and Teagasc Colleges Challenges Day, held on Wednesday, 12th February.

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Farming Life, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Eight teams from agricultural, equine and horticultural colleges across the country gathered to compete in a range of events designed to test their skills, teamwork, and problem-solving abilities.

This event has been running in different formats for many years.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The current format is in its fifteenth year, and has evolved to reflect modern as well as traditional practices.

2025 winners of the NBI Farm Business and Technology Award: Ballyhaise Agricultural College with Niall Beirne Head of Corporate Communications at NBI (left) followed by Steven Macklan, Adam Smith and Conal Daly

It featured competitions in traditional stock judging, tractor driving, welding, fencing and low-cloche construction, as well as a mix of sporting challenges and practical challenges using online tools to innovatively address challenges faced by modern land use.

It is a highlight in the academic calendar for students, and this year Clonakilty Agricultural College delivered a standout performance, excelling across multiple disciplines to be crowned overall winners on home ground.

The competition was marked by strong performances from all colleges, with several challenges sharply contested.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Students demonstrated their expertise and adaptability, making for an exciting and hard-fought contest.

2025 Macra Challenges Day overall winners: Clonakilty Agricultural College, pictured with Elaine Houlihan, Macra president and Dr Anne Marie Butler, Teagasc head of education

The day not only showcased technical abilities but also encouraged leadership, collaboration, and innovation - key skills for the next generation.

The event was covered and televised by TG4, adding an extra dimension of exposure. Students from around the country gave interviews as Gaeilge, ensuring that the day reached a truly cultured stage and highlighted the rich heritage of the agricultural sector nationwide.

FRS Farm Services sponsored two competitions, the FRS Memorial Scholarship Presentation which offers the winner an internship with FRS and an opportunity to work in a dynamic organisation, and FRS Fencing Competition which challenges students to showcase best practice in fencing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Pat O’Sullivan, FRS Fencing, praised the standard of competition, particularly in the FRS Memorial Scholarship Presentation which this year focussed on the circular economy, he said: “It was wonderful to support the FRS Memorial Scholarship Presentation.

“The quality of work, depth of knowledge, and effort put in by students were truly impressive. It’s fantastic to see learners from such a diverse range of backgrounds competing at such a high level. Congratulations to Clonakilty Agricultural College for winning this year’s FRS Presentation and FRS Fencing competition.”

National Broadband Ireland (NBI), sponsor the Farm Business and Technology Award, which this year challenged students to use online technologies to analyse a given area and to propose practical solutions to protect the quality of water in that area.

Protecting water is a key activity for anyone working in the land-based sector as water quality is of critical national importance.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Niall Beirne, head of corporate communications at NBI, spotlighted technology as a critical tool in modern land use practice.

He said: “The NBI Farm Business and Technology Challenge focuses on how technology enhances farming and other land use industries.

“In successive years of this competition, the standard of knowledge and use of technology to support land-based sectors of agriculture, horticulture and equine continues to rise. NBI are delighted to see this continued progression, demonstrated by the friendly but fiercely competitive preparation and engagement from the colleges.

“Well done to all the students and in particular, Ballyhaise Agricultural College, on their success.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Results of the 2025 Macra and Teagasc Colleges Challenges Day:

Indoor Soccer: Clonakilty Agricultural College

Tractor Driving Simulator Challenge: Kildalton Agricultural College

NBI Farm Business and Technology Award: Ballyhaise Agricultural College

FRS Presentation: Clonakilty Agricultural College

Specialist Skills: College of Amenity Horticulture, Botanic Gardens

Team Tractor Driving: Clonakilty Agricultural College

FRS Fencing: Clonakilty Agricultural College

Team Problem Solving: Joint winners – Kildalton Agricultural College and Mountbellew Agricultural College

Welding: Gurteen Agricultural College

Final Team Challenge: Gurteen Agricultural College

Overall winners: Clonakilty Agricultural College

The 2025 Colleges Challenges Day was a celebration of skill, teamwork, and agricultural excellence. Congratulations to all the participants, and a special well done to Clonakilty Agricultural College for their outstanding achievement.

Macra president Elaine Houlihan acknowledged the dedication of the students and organisers said: “Macra is delighted to work with Teagasc, Farm Services and National Broadband Ireland (NBI) to run this fantastic event.

“The commitment and enthusiasm of the students were evident in every competition, and it was great to see such a high level of participation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“These young farmers and rural professionals are the future of the industry, and events like this help develop their skills and confidence. Huge congratulations to Clonakilty Agricultural College on their well-deserved win.”

Dr Anne-Marie Butler, head of education at Teagasc, highlighted the value of the event for students, said: “Challenges Day is an important event in the Teagasc education calendar, giving students the opportunity to put their skills into practice, work together, and engage in friendly competition.

“It’s fantastic to see the energy and enthusiasm from all the colleges.

“We are proud to work with Macra, Farm Services and National Broadband Ireland in delivering this event and wish all participants continued success in their studies and careers.”