The land is on the Ringdufferin Road, Toye, Downpatrick, County Down, and includes a former farmhouse, detached bungalow and a general purpose lean-to barn.

On the market through leading estate agent Savills, this sale offers an “incredible opportunity for potential buyers”.

Advertisement

However, anyone interested in buying needs to be quick, as a closing date for bids has now been set for 12 Noon on Thursday 26 January 2023.

The land extends to a total area of 83.69 acres, of which 76.52 acres is arable. Image: www.savills.com

The land comprised of Ringduffrin Golf Club until the closure of the course in 2011. It was then reclassified as agricultural land and was deep ploughed and power harrowed, before being sprayed with fertiliser and sown in order to bring it back to its current arable condition.

Located on the shores of Strangford Lough, the free-draining, productive farmland is laid out over 12 fields in a continuous block.

Advertisement

As for the former farmhouse, a live full planning application is being processed for a replacement dwelling. This presents an extremely rare opportunity to purchase one of the finest sites on Strangford Lough for a two-storey, five-bed detached dwelling.

Planning permission has also been lodged for a replacement dwelling in respect of a second site consisting of a detached bungalow.

Advertisement

Situated to the south of the land fronting the lough is the former farmhouse, in which a live full planning application is being processed for a replacement dwelling. Image: www.savills.com

The area has a reputation for productive, high-quality farmland and has a well-developed agricultural infrastructure, including several agricultural machinery merchants.

Advertisement

For further information in relation to this sale, please contact Neal Morrison at Savills, Belfast, on Tel. 028 9026 7824, or Megan Houston on Tel. 028 9026 7826.

You can also view the listing here.

Advertisement

Both sites benefit from existing requisite utilities such as water, electric and mains sewage facilities. Image: www.savills.com

The land further benefits from a second site to the north-east consisting of a detached bungalow which has potential for a replacement dwelling subject to planning. Image: www.savills.com

Advertisement

Situated amongst the Drumlin Hills, the land is located on the shores of Strangford Lough with spectacular panoramic views over the lough and surrounding County Down landscape. Image: www.savills.com