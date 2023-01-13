Closing date for bids on 83 acres of agricultural land with former farmhouse and lean-to barn approaching
The block of land, which extends to around 83.69 acres in total, is on the market in Northern Ireland with a guide price of £1,400,000.
The land is on the Ringdufferin Road, Toye, Downpatrick, County Down, and includes a former farmhouse, detached bungalow and a general purpose lean-to barn.
On the market through leading estate agent Savills, this sale offers an “incredible opportunity for potential buyers”.
However, anyone interested in buying needs to be quick, as a closing date for bids has now been set for 12 Noon on Thursday 26 January 2023.
The land comprised of Ringduffrin Golf Club until the closure of the course in 2011. It was then reclassified as agricultural land and was deep ploughed and power harrowed, before being sprayed with fertiliser and sown in order to bring it back to its current arable condition.
Located on the shores of Strangford Lough, the free-draining, productive farmland is laid out over 12 fields in a continuous block.
As for the former farmhouse, a live full planning application is being processed for a replacement dwelling. This presents an extremely rare opportunity to purchase one of the finest sites on Strangford Lough for a two-storey, five-bed detached dwelling.
Planning permission has also been lodged for a replacement dwelling in respect of a second site consisting of a detached bungalow.
The area has a reputation for productive, high-quality farmland and has a well-developed agricultural infrastructure, including several agricultural machinery merchants.
For further information in relation to this sale, please contact Neal Morrison at Savills, Belfast, on Tel. 028 9026 7824, or Megan Houston on Tel. 028 9026 7826.
You can also view the listing here.
