Clothing recycling company fined £3,000 for waste offences

In March 2021, officers from the Northern Ireland Environment Agency (NIEA) investigated a site at 17b Old Warrenpoint Road where controlled waste (i.e. used clothes) was being kept and treated without a waste management or exemption being in place for the waste material.

By operating without a waste management licence/exemption, the avoidance of legitimate costs negatively impact on the ability of licensed lawful businesses to compete for work.

NIEA enforcement against such entities assists in the creation of a level playing field for the waste sector.

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...