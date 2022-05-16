Clothing recycling company fined £3,000 for waste offences

In March 2021, officers from the Northern Ireland Environment Agency (NIEA) investigated a site at 17b Old Warrenpoint Road where controlled waste (i.e. used clothes) was being kept and treated without a waste management or exemption being in place for the waste material.
By operating without a waste management licence/exemption, the avoidance of legitimate costs negatively impact on the ability of licensed lawful businesses to compete for work.
NIEA enforcement against such entities assists in the creation of a level playing field for the waste sector.
The company, Kayah Ltd, has since applied for a waste management licence/exemption in July 2021, which is currently being progressed by NIEA Regulation team.