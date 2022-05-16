Clothing recycling company fined £3,000 for waste offences

Clothing recycling company Kayah Ltd of Old Warrenpoint Road, Newry, was today fined £3,000 at Newry Magistrates’ Court for two breaches of waste management legislation (plus a £15 offender’s levy).

By The Newsroom
Monday, 16th May 2022, 4:50 pm

In March 2021, officers from the Northern Ireland Environment Agency (NIEA) investigated a site at 17b Old Warrenpoint Road where controlled waste (i.e. used clothes) was being kept and treated without a waste management or exemption being in place for the waste material.

By operating without a waste management licence/exemption, the avoidance of legitimate costs negatively impact on the ability of licensed lawful businesses to compete for work.

NIEA enforcement against such entities assists in the creation of a level playing field for the waste sector.

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter

The company, Kayah Ltd, has since applied for a waste management licence/exemption in July 2021, which is currently being progressed by NIEA Regulation team.

Newry