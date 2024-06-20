It was a hands-on experience for members of Cloughmills Crochet Club at Glenshane Country Farm.

CLOUGHMILLS Crochet Club recently enjoyed an inspiring visit to Glenshane Country Farm.

This outing, part of the Culturally Creative Communities project, was a collaborative effort led by the Causeway Coast & Glens Heritage Trust (CCGHT) in partnership with Age NI Living Well Moyle, Armstrong Storytelling Trust, and supported by the Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council.

The “Glenshane Experience” was an immersive event facilitated by Glenshane Country Farm and Carolyn Faith from Woolly Wild Folk.

As an integral part of the Culturally Creative Communities project, this initiative receives generous funding from the National Lottery, the Arts Council of Northern Ireland, and Tourism NI.

Dedicated to enriching the lives of older adults in the Causeway Coast and Glens area, the project offers engaging creative experiences designed to promote positive mental health and emotional well-being. Through hands-on workshops, music, and storytelling sessions, participants are encouraged to explore their creativity and celebrate local heritage, thus bridging generational gaps and strengthening community bonds.

During their visit, members of the Cloughmills Crochet Club enjoyed a variety of experiences – including seeing sheepdogs at work, learning about a shepherd’s life, and exploring the journey “From Fleece to Fashion.” The day concluded with a captivating Wool Felting workshop led by Carolyn from Woolly Wild Folk.

Perched high in the Sperrin Mountains, Glenshane Country Farm offers breathtaking panoramic views of the countryside. Known for his exceptional standards and warm hospitality, Jamese McCloy, a dedicated shepherd, sheep farmer, and respected local shearer, shared his lifelong passion for farming the fields he has cherished since childhood.

Denise Pemrick, Arts & Cultural Facilities Officer at Roe Valley Arts & Cultural Centre, said: “These collaborations are invaluable, enriching our cultural tapestry and fostering a sense of togetherness.

"By working hand-in-hand, we provide a platform for creativity, skill-sharing, and mutual support, which enhances the cultural experience for everyone involved. Such partnerships not only empower local artisans but also create a thriving community spirit, making the arts accessible and enjoyable for all."