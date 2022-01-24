Club saddened by passing of founder member and past secretary

Mr Gibson passed away peacefully at his home, Manse Road, Ballygowan, on 22 January.

In a statement on their Facebook page, the Northern Ireland Blonde Cattle Club said: “It is with deep sadness [we] announce the passing of a founder member and past club secretary Mr Jim Gibson, brother of founder member and our first club chairman, Robert Gibson, also uncle to our past chairman and current club PRO, Dave Gibson.

“Our condolences to the Gibson family at this sad time.”

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A picture of Mr Gibson shared by the Northern Ireland Blonde Cattle Club.

Mr Gibson was the dearly beloved husband of Dorothy and much-loved father of Karen, Paul, Gillian and Simon.

He was the loving father-in-law of Ian, Gail and Mark and devoted grandfather of Aaron, wife Hannah, Natasha, husband Paul, Lewis, Leah, Faith and Jonathan and great-grandfather of Jane and James.

A thanksgiving service will be held in Ballygowan Presbyterian Church tomorrow (Tuesday) at 2pm, followed by interment in the adjoining churchyard.