Club saddened by passing of founder member and past secretary
The funeral of Mr Jim Gibson, a founder member and past secretary of the Northern Ireland Blonde Cattle Club, will be held tomorrow (Tuesday).
Mr Gibson passed away peacefully at his home, Manse Road, Ballygowan, on 22 January.
In a statement on their Facebook page, the Northern Ireland Blonde Cattle Club said: “It is with deep sadness [we] announce the passing of a founder member and past club secretary Mr Jim Gibson, brother of founder member and our first club chairman, Robert Gibson, also uncle to our past chairman and current club PRO, Dave Gibson.
“Our condolences to the Gibson family at this sad time.”
Mr Gibson was the dearly beloved husband of Dorothy and much-loved father of Karen, Paul, Gillian and Simon.
He was the loving father-in-law of Ian, Gail and Mark and devoted grandfather of Aaron, wife Hannah, Natasha, husband Paul, Lewis, Leah, Faith and Jonathan and great-grandfather of Jane and James.
A thanksgiving service will be held in Ballygowan Presbyterian Church tomorrow (Tuesday) at 2pm, followed by interment in the adjoining churchyard.
Donations in lieu of flowers, if desired, to Parkinson’s UK Northern Ireland and Belfast City Mission. Please make cheques payable to ‘Norman McBriar & Son’ Funeral Directors, 37 Saintfield Mill, Saintfield, BT24 7FH.