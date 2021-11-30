Clydesdales back in Ballymena for 53rd annual Clydesdale Foal Show

The judge for this year’s show is Charlotte Young from the well known Doura Stud in Ayrshire.

There will be classes for all ages of horses, including Senior and Foal Championships. The popular Young Handlers competition will be held after the Overall Championship, it is open to 10-18 year olds, kindly sponsored annually by Wendy Holmes of Bratwell Clydesdales. Entries for all classes will be taken on the day.

The CLHBS are grateful to the following sponsors, SH Coleman (Glarryford) Ltd, Riada Vets - Ballymoney and Steele Farm Supplies Ballymoney/Ballymena. Massive thanks also go to loyal sponsors Jervis Nutt Esq, Kenneth Irwin (Irwin Feeds/Bluegrass Horse Feeds), The Clydesdale Horse Society and the numerous CLHBS Members who have donated special prizes down throughout the classes.

2019 CLHBS Clydesdale Foal Show - Overall Champion, - Downhill Master Tom from G & L Tanner (Downhill Clydesdales)

This will be the 14th year undercover in Ballymena and organisers are indebted to J.A. McClelland & Sons and their staff for granting permission to hold the show in such excellent facilities.

If you are a breeder, enthusiast or just interested in these gentle giants, please come along to Ballymena Market and see this year’s crop of foals and senior horses.

Gates will be open at 8am with Judging commencing at 10.30 am.

CHARITY DONATION

Due to covid, it was decided not to run the Annual Raffle this year, but organisers are still donating to a very worthy charity MNDANI – Motor Neurone Disease Association (Northern Ireland), a cheque for £1000 will be presented at the show.

AFTER SHOW SOCIAL NIGHT

The Society’s ever popular social gathering will be held in the Bush Tavern, Ballymoney, from 9pm on the night of the show. Those attending will be entertained by music from Kevin Hughes, so if you enjoy a good night’s entertainment you are more than welcome to come a long.