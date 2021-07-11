Co Antrim farmer wins UFU winter barley competition
The Ulster Farmers’ Union (UFU) along with winter barley competition sponsors Syngenta, is pleased to announce that Stephen French of the UFU South Antrim Group has been awarded first place in the 2021 UFU winter barley cereal competition.
Second place this year was awarded to Boyd Kane from the UFU North West Derry Group, and scooping up a respectable third place was Robert Copeland from the UFU South West Down Group.
This year took a different format in order to comply with coronavirus restrictions. There were less judges at group level and for the Northern Ireland final, however a county stage was introduced. The county winners were:
Antrim – Stephen French, South Antrim
Armagh – Simon Best, Armagh Down
Down - Robert Copeland, South West Down
Londonderry – Boyd Kane, North West Derry
Tyrone – Trevor Black, North Tyrone
Speaking on behalf of the judges Robin Bolton from CAFRE said: “The crops had been well managed and levels of weed and disease control were to a very high standard. The competition was very close. There certainly should be some impressive yields to look forward to as long as the weather is kind.”
UFU deputy president William Irvine said: “I would like to extend my congratulations to all finalists and thank all those who entered this year’s competition. The UFU cereals competition recognises the talent of cereal growers in Northern Ireland and there is still plenty of time for cereal growers to enter the oats, winter wheat, and spring barley cereal competition categories of the competition. If you wish to enter, please contact your group manager for details of your local group competition deadline.”
The awards for the winter barley, oats, winter wheat and spring barley cereal competition categories will be officially presented at the 2021 UFU and sponsors cereals competition awards and lunch, which is planned for later this year.