Co Antrim farmer wins UFU winter barley competition

Pictured in the field of winter barley, Robert Copeland from the UFU South West Down Group and his children Ernie and Katie, who was placed third in the 2021 UFU winter barley cereal competition.

Second place this year was awarded to Boyd Kane from the UFU North West Derry Group, and scooping up a respectable third place was Robert Copeland from the UFU South West Down Group.

This year took a different format in order to comply with coronavirus restrictions. There were less judges at group level and for the Northern Ireland final, however a county stage was introduced. The county winners were:

Antrim – Stephen French, South Antrim

Second place in the 2021 UFU winter barley cereal competition, Boyd and his daughter Alex Kane from the UFU North West Derry Group.

Armagh – Simon Best, Armagh Down

Down - Robert Copeland, South West Down

Londonderry – Boyd Kane, North West Derry

Tyrone – Trevor Black, North Tyrone

First place in the 2021 UFU winter barley cereal competition, Stephen French of the UFU South Antrim Group.

Speaking on behalf of the judges Robin Bolton from CAFRE said: “The crops had been well managed and levels of weed and disease control were to a very high standard. The competition was very close. There certainly should be some impressive yields to look forward to as long as the weather is kind.”

UFU deputy president William Irvine said: “I would like to extend my congratulations to all finalists and thank all those who entered this year’s competition. The UFU cereals competition recognises the talent of cereal growers in Northern Ireland and there is still plenty of time for cereal growers to enter the oats, winter wheat, and spring barley cereal competition categories of the competition. If you wish to enter, please contact your group manager for details of your local group competition deadline.”