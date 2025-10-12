Co Antrim Limousin herd focuses on delivering an animal that meets market demand

Stephen and Sandra Gowdy run a successful commercial suckler herd in Carrickfergus, County Antrim, where all their decision-making is focused on producing a low input animal that delivers exactly what the market wants.

Stephen and Sandra are focused on producing a high-quality commercial animal that is easy to manage and thrives on a low input system.

As the couple get older, they have been focusing on changing their system to make it as simple and easy to manage as possible, while maintaining the top-quality commercial cattle that they are renowned for in Northern Ireland.

With more than 25 years’ experience with Limousin cattle, they have moved away from other breeds, to solely pedigree Limousin bulls and Limousin cross cows. Their aim is to have smaller calves at birth that have more vigour and grow well on a forage-based system.

The switch to Limousin bulls

Up until recently, the couple were running 220 cows and eight stock bulls - of which half were Limousins and half were another breed.

However, as they approach their sixties, Sandra is doing more of the manual work due to some health challenges for Stephen.

As a result, they have reduced numbers and now keep 140 cows with four Limousin bulls mainly sourced from Ampertaine breeding.

“All our cows are either half Limousin and half British Blue, or a quarter Limousin and three-quarters British Blue,” Mr Gowdy explained.

“We’ve found by putting these cows to a Limousin bull, calving ease has improved massively, we’ve had to assist less calvings, and the cows are much easier to manage.”

He added: “We’re a low input commercial herd, and these animals just thrive on our forage-based system.

“We find we have a lighter calf at birth, which makes calving easier. At the same time, those calves are much livelier and are up and sucking straight away – requiring a lot less input from us.

Delivering an animal that meets market demand

“They then grow well, giving us an animal that consistently meets the demand of our buyers.”

Commercial focus

With a goal of producing top-quality commercial cattle, all the calves are sold between seven and 10 months old through Ballymena Market or to repeat customers directly from the farm.

Those cattle will then either go on for finishing, breeding and commercial showing.

“Back in February this year, one of our 260kg animals sold for £7,500; if our cattle aren’t in the top 1-2% in the market, we feel as though we’re not doing our job right,” said Mr Gowdy.

Most of the calves are sold the year they are born – with the majority born between January and April and sold in November or December at around 300kg.

“The farmers that take our cattle onto finishing are achieving E or U carcass grades and often topping the market,” Mr Gowdy continued.

“Farmers who purchased cattle from us regularly top the live beef sales.

He added that every year there is a bigger demand for the couple’s cattle and each year the return is getting slightly better – something he attributes to their focus on genetics and breeding to produce high-end animals.

“We find our cattle also appeal to butchers as they kill out extremely well with tremendous carcase quality - many of our cattle kill out up to 65%,” Mr Gowdy stated.

Breeding strategy

When it comes to selecting Limousin bulls, Mr Gowdy focuses on a bull that pleases the eye and has good shape.

“Our bulls are typically a double F94L, so that they have no muscle to help with calving ease as all the muscle is in the cow,” Mr Gowdy said.

“The genetics of these bulls help overcome calving problems; but we still get a good calf with good shape.”

Up until 2024, all heifers were sold from the farm and around 30 were bought back each year from Corries leading ladies sale and other local reputable breeders.

Mr Gowdy explained that they now bull some of their own heifers to keep the high quality youngstock replenished within the herd.

“We prefer bigger cows so they retain value at the end as a cull,” he said.

“We don’t tend to calve our heifers until at least 30 months, so we have a 750-800kg cow; £3/kg for an 800kg cow is more than £3/kg for a 550kg cow.”

There is always a risk when buying in heifers and breeding stock, but Mr Gowdy said over the past 10 years they have seen a big improvement in their cows and calves in terms of milk production and conformation.

“This is down to the Limousin breeding and genetics we’ve focused on, as we run a low input system, and so aren’t pushing our animals with feed,” he added.

Low input system

Mr Gowdy said prior to them moving here 10 years ago, it was a dairy farm, so the land is capable of producing good quality grass.

“We graze our animals for as long as possible – with the cows and calves out to grass not long after calving until September or early October depending on weather conditions. They’re then sold in November,” he commented.

“To optimise performance from grass, we run a paddock grazing system, which keeps the cows on fresh, good quality grass, but also means they’re easier to manage and have a good temperament.”

He added: “When the cattle are in, they’re fed a straw and hay diet, receiving just a small amount of concentrates and the cows receive silage, straw and sugar beet TMR (total mixed ration).

“We also give them a Tracesure vitamin bolus twice a year to help ensure they get the nutrients required for good fertility and calf-rearing.”

Going forward, Mr Gowdy said the couple plans to keep using Limousin genetics.

“The cows and bulls we’re currently running allow us to run a low input commercial herd, that delivers high-quality Limousin animals which reliably meet our market demands – the breed is a good fit for our business,” he added.