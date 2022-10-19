She is by Llangwyn Target, bred by legendary Welsh triallist Aled Owen, out of Del, from near neighbour Chris McNaughton.

Mr McAllister, who hails from Cargan, a village at the foot of Slievenanee in Glenravel – locally known as The Tenth Glen – terms himself as a hobby triallist of many years standing.

He saw Belle, who has been in his hands for nine months and further trained on at home, fall to telephone bidder Nigel Watkins, of Llanddeusant in Carmarthenshire.

Daniel McAllister with Belle, top price 4,800gns dog at Skipton.

Mr Watkins remains one of his country’s top-performing sheepdog handlers and triallists, having represented the Welsh National team on multiple occasions over four decades, being a three times Welsh National Champion, Reserve World Champion and twice Reserve International Supreme Champion. He is retaining Belle as a potential nursery prospect.

Two dogs made second joint top call of 4,000gns. First on to the trials field was South Yorkshire’s Stuart Wilkinson, from Thurgoland, with his 30-month-old black and white bitch, Meg, by Lad, from James Howard, based some 15 miles away in Holme village, Holmfirth.

Lad finished fifth in the 2019 Supreme Championship, while his own sire, Wisp, was English National Champion and dual English and International Drive Champion in the hands of Mr Howard, the great grand sire being Aled Owen’s World and ISDS Supreme International champion, Bob.

The very next entrant to take to the field and also claiming 4,000gns was the January 2021 black and white dog, Wern Jim, from Dewi Jones, who runs Welsh sheep in Abergele on the north coast of Wales. By fellow Welsh breeder Angie Driscoll’s Kinloch Sweep, out of Llanfarian Maid, from good friend Mike Jones in Bangor, Jim returned to Wales with regular buyer John Roberts of Betws-y-Coed in Conwy.

Advertisement

Willie Torrens, right, with his 3,950gns Skipton dog Kemi Dot, joined by buyers Harry Barnes and Janine Ashworth.

Close behind at 3,950gns was another Irishman and Skipton regular Willie Torrens, of Killen, Castlederg in Co. Tyrone, with his nine-month-old black and white bitch, Kemi Dot, a son of top Welsh breeder and trialiist Kevin Evans’ European Nursery Champion and dual Welsh and International Brace Champion, Derwen Doug, out of Karven Dot, herself of daughter of another classy Evans dog, Ace.

Dot was purchased on the field by first-time Skipton working sheep dog buyer, Cheviot sheep and Hereford cattle farmer Harry Barnes, from Rossendale in Lancashire, as a nursery trials prospect for his 21-year-old girlfriend Janine Ashworth.

Five other field-run dogs topped 3,000gns, the best of them at 3,800gns Gwen, an August 2021 black and white bitch from another familiar face at Skipton, Brynley Williams, of Holywell in Flintshire. By his own Elwy Lad, out of Glan Y Gors Jess, Gwen caught the eye of Kevin Evans, who was present at the sale.

Advertisement

He also went to 3,200gns to claim another dog with his breeding, Hendre Tex, a 20-month-old black and white from Richard Crowe, travelling over from the Isle of Man. Tex is by Kevin’s own Red Spot, acquired from Germany and proving his worth at stud, out of D Edwards’ Belle.

Dewi Jones with his 4,000gns Skipton dog Wern Jim.

Seven field-run dogs sold between 2,100-2,900gns, along with others at 1,800gns twice, 1,400gns, 1,000gns and 900gns.

There was an 85 per cent clearance rate among the 25 field dogs, with strong trade for well-broken entries and while there was less demand for unbroken dogs, well-bred registered unbroken entries were still able to occasionally make four figures.

Advertisement

Top prices and averages: Broken – registered dogs to 3200gns (av £2490), registered bitches to 4800gns (av £3338), unregistered dogs to 900gns. Unbroken – registered dogs to 1200gns (av £695), registered bitches to 950gns, unregistered bitches to 180gns.

Pen dogs top at 1,200gns

Stuart Wilkinson with his 4,000gns Skipton dog Meg.

Of the six out of eight youngsters successfully sold in the unbroken pen, topping at 1,200gnns was G Brierley, from Rochdale, with his rising six-month-old red and white dog, Rock, another by Kevin Evans’ Red Spot, out of Ruby, whose own sire was Littledale-based Ricky Hutchinson’s renowned International Reserve Supreme Champion, Sweep.

Advertisement

Ruby, who has already run in nurseries, was purchased at Skipton in May, 2018, by Mr Brierley as an 11-month-old from Lancastrian Tony Birkett, of Carnforth, for 6,700gns, which at that time was a new centre record selling price for a dog under a year old.

Kim, a litter sister to Rock, also made £1,550 at Skipton’s online-only sale in September this year, with Rock himself selling locally to Oakworth’s Ian Ibbotson.

Also hitting four figures at 1,000gns in the unbroken pen was mid-Glamorgan’s David Meek with his January, 2022, black and white dog, Wyverne Blue, another son of Angie Driscoll’s Kinloch Sweep, out of the handler’s own Patch, herself by Serge Van Der Zweep’s World Sheep Dog Trials champion, Gary.

The autumn sale once again cemented Skipton’s appeal as a leading centre offering dogs of all ages and abilities to suit all tastes and pockets.

Advertisement