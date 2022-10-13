News you can trust since 1963
Co Antrim road to close this morning as police return to scene of fatal crash

Officers from the Police Service of Northern Ireland’s Collision Investigation Unit investigating a fatal road traffic collision on the Craigs Road, Cullybackey, on Thursday 4 August are to return to the scene.

By Joanne Knox
37 minutes ago - 1 min read

Testing at the scene will be carried out by officers today (Thursday) with road closures in place at this time.

Between 10am and 1pm, the Craigs Road/ Kilrea Road will be closed between the Hillmount Road and the Dunminning Road.

Access will be facilitated for emergency vehicles and diversions will be clearly signposted.

