Co Antrim road to close this morning as police return to scene of fatal crash
Officers from the Police Service of Northern Ireland’s Collision Investigation Unit investigating a fatal road traffic collision on the Craigs Road, Cullybackey, on Thursday 4 August are to return to the scene.
By Joanne Knox
37 minutes ago - 1 min read
Testing at the scene will be carried out by officers today (Thursday) with road closures in place at this time.
Between 10am and 1pm, the Craigs Road/ Kilrea Road will be closed between the Hillmount Road and the Dunminning Road.
Access will be facilitated for emergency vehicles and diversions will be clearly signposted.