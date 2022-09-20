Co Armagh company fined £500 for water pollution offence

Daily Fresh Ltd pleaded guilty and was fined £500 plus £15 Offenders Levy.

The Court was told that on 3 March 2021 a Senior Water Quality Inspector (SWQI), acting on behalf of the Northern Ireland Environment Agency (NIEA), visited Daily Fresh Ltd to inspect the effluent irrigation system installed on its premises.

The SWQI observed the effluent holding tank was overflowing.

The effluent flowing over the ground was red in colour.

A small waterway close to the holding tank was visibly polluted with red discolouration and foaming.

The effluent was flowing towards the River Lagan approximately 320 metres away.

In accordance with procedures a tripartite statutory sample of the active discharge was collected, analysed, and found to contain poisonous, noxious, or polluting matter which was potentially harmful to fish life in the receiving waterway.

High concentrations of suspended solids in a watercourse can have an abrasive effect upon the gills of fish, making them susceptible to infection and can interfere with their respiration.