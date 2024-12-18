Co Armagh YFCU donate to Rural Youth

This year for the YFCU Christmas President’s Appeal, Co Armagh YFCU chose to donate to Rural Support.

On Monday 16th December, Co Armagh’s committee welcomed Christina Murray along from Rural Support to present a donation of £250 from the clubs in Co Armagh.

This money will be put towards providing guidance and support for farming families in Northern Ireland.

Co Armagh Young Farmers are excited for the 2025 year, and look forward to hosting A Night at the Races on Friday 31st January 2025 in The Hole in the Wall Bar, Armagh.