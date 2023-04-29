News you can trust since 1963
Co Down kicks stock judging off with a bang

Co Down YFC kicked off their stock judging competition with their dairy heats which took place on Thursday 30th March at Corries Farm, Newtownards.

By Darryl Armitage
Published 29th Apr 2023, 11:00 BST- 2 min read

With over 200 members in attendance, the competition was a huge success.

Well done to everyone and congratulations to those members who placed and proceeded into the next round.

Results:

12-14

1st – Helen Marshall, Donaghadee YFC; 2nd – Rory Strain, Donaghadee YFC; 3rd – Will Patton, Ballywalter YFC and 4th – David Hamilton, Donaghadee YFC

14-16

1st – Oliver Patton, Ballywalter YFC; 2nd – James Patton, Ballywalter YFC; 3rd – James Coulter, Ballywalter YFC and 4th – Hannah Jackson, Ballymiscaw YFC

16-18

1st – Octavia Wilson, Annaclone YFC; 2nd – Lucy Cheatley, Ballymiscaw YFC; 3rd – John Hamilton, Donaghadee YFC and 4th – Ryan McKnight, Hillhall YFC

18-21

1st – Alisa Fleming, Spa YFC; 2nd – Jordan Shanks, Newtownards YFC; 3rd – Mark Turney, Ballywalter YFC and 4th – Anna Clements, Spa YFC

21-25

1st – Samuel McMurray, Annaclone YFC; 2nd – Emma Rodgers, Spa YFC; 3rd – Callum Nelson, Ballywalter YFC and 4th – Martin Rodgers, Spa YFC

25-30 – 1st – Robert Stewart, Ballywalter YFC; 2nd – Robert Chesney, Ballywalter YFC; 3rd – Jane Patton, Newtownards YFC and 4th – Matthew Patterson, Spa YFC

On Monday 3rd April 2023 officials from over Co Down met at Rathfriland YFC Hall for the annual county officials training night.

All members gained helpful tips and tricks on how to be most efficient in their roles for the year 2023/24.

A big thank you goes to Elizabeth Coulter, Georgia Nicholl (Randalstown YFC) and Adrianna Coulter (Straid YFC) for training our members.

The county wish all their members the best in their elected roles throughout the year.

