Co Down man jailed after drugs worth £3 million were found in the back of his lorry

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A Co Down man has been jailed after drugs worth £3 million were found in the back of his lorry – the largest single seizure by the Police Service of Northern Ireland.

Andrew Stafford (38), with an address in Ballynahinch, was sentenced at Belfast Crown Court to a 36-month custodial sentence - half served in prison and half on licence, after he pleaded guilty to possession of a Class A drug with intent to supply and possession of a Class B drug with intent to supply.

This related to his arrest in the early hours of 2 February 2022. Detectives from the Police Service of Northern Ireland’s Organised Crime Unit stopped a Heavy Goods Vehicle (HGV) and trailer coming off a ferry at Belfast Harbour at 2.30pm.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Farming Life within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Working with other agencies represented on the Organised Crime Task Force, including HM Revenue & Customs and Belfast Harbour Police, a search uncovered cocaine and cannabis with an estimated street value of £3m. The Class A and B drugs were concealed within a separate vehicle inside the trailer and in a hide built into the floor of the trailer.

The Scania HGV driven by Andrew Stafford. (Pic: PSNI)

Detective Inspector Sweeney said: “Today’s sentencing should act as a deterrent for those tempted to engage in this type of destructive criminality. It may seem like a quick and easy way to make money, however, the impact on the community and on you can be catastrophic.

“You are not only endangering your career, your relationships and your liberty, but you are assisting organised crime groups to extend their malicious influence on Northern Ireland society.

“Every year, organised crime groups try to smuggle illicit drugs into the country via our ports, and this is one of numerous similar interceptions as part of Operation Fusion targeting criminality of this nature.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“Through the concerted and targeted efforts of our detectives, alongside key law enforcement partners on the Organised Crime Task Force, we will continue to carry out operations to break the cycle of those who cause harm through the illegal importation and supply of drugs in Northern Ireland.

The Class A and B drugs were concealed within a separate vehicle inside the trailer and in a hide built into the floor of the trailer. (Pic: PSNI)

“We remain committed to tackling the supply, use and harm caused by illegal drugs in Northern Ireland. The very simple reality is that drugs ruin lives and damage our communities. These criminals line their own pockets and live lavish lifestyles at the expense of others, leaving families and loved ones to deal with the inevitable devastation.

“I’m appealing to anyone with information, or concerns, about the illegal supply or use of drugs to contact us on 101.”

Information can also be provided to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org

Advertisement

Advertisement

Anyone who thinks they might have a problem with alcohol and/or drugs and would like to get help can visit www.drugsandalcoholni.info

This also includes details of services available for individuals affected by someone else’s drinking and/or drug misuse.