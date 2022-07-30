Co Down Traction Engine Club – Annual Vintage Rally planned

This new site, with its entrance on the Tullygarvan Road, is just beside the Free Presbyterian Church on the main road into Ballygowan coming from Belfast via Roselawn Cemetery.

This will be the club’s first rally in three years due to bad weather and the covid pandemic and it will be a Saturday only event with no activity on Friday evening.

Despite its more compact nature organisers will have the same mix of vintage tractors, steam engines, cars, lorries, motorbikes, etc as they had in previous years and there will be a threshing demonstration in the afternoon together with a short road run at 3.30. This year’s special features are - 60 years of the MGB sports car, 70 years of the Fordson Major E1A, and 50 years of the Muir Hill series II tractor.

